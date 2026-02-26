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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / IC 830
Duong Van Hung

IC 830

Duong Van Hung
Duong Van Hung

Duong Van Hung

0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 63%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 192
Profit Trades:
794 (66.61%)
Loss Trades:
398 (33.39%)
Best trade:
359.00 USD
Worst trade:
-13.66 USD
Gross Profit:
2 434.95 USD (129 333 pips)
Gross Loss:
-761.26 USD (69 401 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (28.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 040.05 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
73.09%
Max deposit load:
18.42%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
24.70
Long Trades:
544 (45.64%)
Short Trades:
648 (54.36%)
Profit Factor:
3.20
Expected Payoff:
1.40 USD
Average Profit:
3.07 USD
Average Loss:
-1.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-12.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.18 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
8.58%
Annual Forecast:
104.05%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
67.77 USD (4.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.14% (67.77 USD)
By Equity:
19.78% (258.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 459
EURUSD 457
GBPUSD 270
XAUUSD 6
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 191
EURUSD 277
GBPUSD 168
XAUUSD 1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 33K
EURUSD 6.1K
GBPUSD 8K
XAUUSD 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +359.00 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageMarkets-Live 16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.14 × 165
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.59 × 150
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.02 × 1019
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.07 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.16 × 434
FPTradingLLC-Live4
1.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live03
1.25 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.30 × 20
RoboForex-ECN
1.42 × 501
LiteForex-ECN.com
1.58 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.09 × 11
ICMarkets-Live14
3.01 × 90
TradersWay-Live
3.14 × 14
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
3.24 × 21
PlaceATrade-Real-4
3.63 × 288
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.94 × 121
VantageInternational-Live 16
4.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live25
6.33 × 3
RSGFinance-Live
7.25 × 63
RoboForex-ProCent-8
8.14 × 124
2 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.05.05 18:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.09 12:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.30 09:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.25 08:30
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.03.06 13:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.06 12:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.06 11:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.06 10:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.06 09:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.04 03:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.04 02:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.03 06:27
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.02.27 07:53
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.02.27 07:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.26 16:43
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.02.26 16:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.26 16:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
IC 830
30 USD per month
63%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
24
99%
1 192
66%
73%
3.19
1.40
USD
20%
1:500
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