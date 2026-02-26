The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageMarkets-Live 16 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live15 0.08 × 26 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.14 × 165 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.20 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live14 0.24 × 17 ICMarketsSC-Live32 0.59 × 150 ICMarketsSC-Live10 1.02 × 1019 ICMarketsSC-Live12 1.07 × 15 ICMarketsSC-Live33 1.16 × 434 FPTradingLLC-Live4 1.17 × 6 ICMarkets-Live03 1.25 × 4 Pepperstone-Edge07 1.30 × 20 RoboForex-ECN 1.42 × 501 LiteForex-ECN.com 1.58 × 12 ICMarketsSC-Live26 2.09 × 11 ICMarkets-Live14 3.01 × 90 TradersWay-Live 3.14 × 14 OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1 3.24 × 21 PlaceATrade-Real-4 3.63 × 288 ICMarketsSC-Live06 3.94 × 121 VantageInternational-Live 16 4.00 × 1 XMGlobal-Real 35 4.32 × 22 ICMarketsSC-Live25 6.33 × 3 RSGFinance-Live 7.25 × 63 RoboForex-ProCent-8 8.14 × 124 2 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor