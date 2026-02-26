- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 192
Profit Trades:
794 (66.61%)
Loss Trades:
398 (33.39%)
Best trade:
359.00 USD
Worst trade:
-13.66 USD
Gross Profit:
2 434.95 USD (129 333 pips)
Gross Loss:
-761.26 USD (69 401 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (28.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 040.05 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
73.09%
Max deposit load:
18.42%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
24.70
Long Trades:
544 (45.64%)
Short Trades:
648 (54.36%)
Profit Factor:
3.20
Expected Payoff:
1.40 USD
Average Profit:
3.07 USD
Average Loss:
-1.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-12.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.18 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
8.58%
Annual Forecast:
104.05%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
67.77 USD (4.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.14% (67.77 USD)
By Equity:
19.78% (258.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|459
|EURUSD
|457
|GBPUSD
|270
|XAUUSD
|6
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|191
|EURUSD
|277
|GBPUSD
|168
|XAUUSD
|1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|33K
|EURUSD
|6.1K
|GBPUSD
|8K
|XAUUSD
|13K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +359.00 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.92 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageMarkets-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.14 × 165
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.59 × 150
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.02 × 1019
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.07 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.16 × 434
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|1.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|1.25 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.30 × 20
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.42 × 501
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|1.58 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.09 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|3.01 × 90
|
TradersWay-Live
|3.14 × 14
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|3.24 × 21
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|3.63 × 288
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|3.94 × 121
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|4.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|6.33 × 3
|
RSGFinance-Live
|7.25 × 63
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|8.14 × 124
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
63%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
24
99%
1 192
66%
73%
3.19
1.40
USD
USD
20%
1:500