SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Commodities Supreme
Gabriel Cimardi Halac

Commodities Supreme

Gabriel Cimardi Halac
Gabriel Cimardi Halac

Gabriel Cimardi Halac

0 reviews
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -56%
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
156
Profit Trades:
129 (82.69%)
Loss Trades:
27 (17.31%)
Best trade:
17.84 USD
Worst trade:
-107.83 USD
Gross Profit:
884.82 USD (92 128 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 083.21 USD (106 581 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (129.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
129.77 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
20.16%
Max deposit load:
20.99%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.60
Long Trades:
87 (55.77%)
Short Trades:
69 (44.23%)
Profit Factor:
0.82
Expected Payoff:
-1.27 USD
Average Profit:
6.86 USD
Average Loss:
-40.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-108.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-108.45 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.33%
Annual Forecast:
40.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
282.23 USD
Maximal:
332.49 USD (82.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
82.18% (332.49 USD)
By Equity:
53.11% (88.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.I 156
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.I -198
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.I -14K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.84 USD
Worst trade: -108 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +129.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -108.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.05 03:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 03:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 02:53
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 23:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 22:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 21:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 19:37
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 17:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 16:36
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 09:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.26 20:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.14 03:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 16:45
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 15:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 14:43
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.10 13:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 11:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.01 01:14
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.16 03:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.16 02:02
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Commodities Supreme
30 USD per month
-56%
0
0
USD
156
USD
24
100%
156
82%
20%
0.81
-1.27
USD
82%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.