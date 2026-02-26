The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 18 0.00 × 46 MaxiServices-Real 0.00 × 48 WetradeInternational-Live 0.00 × 5 Forexware-Live 7 0.00 × 15 Varchev-Real 0.00 × 9 OracleFinanceInternational-Live 0.00 × 3 VanfInternational-Primary 0.00 × 1 GWFX-Live 0.00 × 1 PrimusMarkets-Live-2 0.00 × 73 TriumphFX-live 0.00 × 1 SVSMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 AtlanticPearl-Live 1 0.00 × 80 XMGlobal-Real 13 0.00 × 1 Hankotrade-Live 0.00 × 31 VARIANSE-Main 0.00 × 8 FTMO-Server2 0.00 × 34 xChief-Demo 0.00 × 27 PFD-Real 0.00 × 1 JPMarkets-Real 0.00 × 1 JoshuaDevelopment4-Trader 0.00 × 1 TegasFX-Live-UK 0.00 × 2 MYFX-US07-Live 0.00 × 21 MPlusGlobal-LiveUK 0.00 × 13 FXDD-MT4 Live Server 3 0.00 × 20 XIGLimited-Live 0.00 × 38 1017 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor