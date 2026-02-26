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Aleksandr Skochko

Avto MultiFX

Aleksandr Skochko
Aleksandr Skochko

Aleksandr Skochko

Стаж работы на рынке форекс около пяти лет, всегда в поисках новых и интересных инструментов для создания пассивного заработка.
Рекомендую изучить текущие счета, которые доступны для копирования.
1 topic 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2026 21%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
526
Profit Trades:
366 (69.58%)
Loss Trades:
160 (30.42%)
Best trade:
105.90 USD
Worst trade:
-38.74 USD
Gross Profit:
1 129.71 USD (67 543 pips)
Gross Loss:
-711.46 USD (65 868 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (17.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
124.72 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
94.58%
Max deposit load:
6.93%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.73
Long Trades:
273 (51.90%)
Short Trades:
253 (48.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
3.09 USD
Average Loss:
-4.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-107.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-107.17 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.92%
Annual Forecast:
11.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
112.18 USD (4.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.68% (112.18 USD)
By Equity:
16.99% (404.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURNZD 88
GBPAUD 85
GBPUSD 76
AUDCAD 68
EURUSD 64
AUDUSD 62
USDCAD 54
EURGBP 29
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURNZD 31
GBPAUD 66
GBPUSD 81
AUDCAD 59
EURUSD 54
AUDUSD 68
USDCAD 28
EURGBP 31
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURNZD -7.2K
GBPAUD -7.5K
GBPUSD 4.5K
AUDCAD 2.7K
EURUSD 3.4K
AUDUSD 2.9K
USDCAD 1.7K
EURGBP 1.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +105.90 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -107.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 46
MaxiServices-Real
0.00 × 48
WetradeInternational-Live
0.00 × 5
Forexware-Live 7
0.00 × 15
Varchev-Real
0.00 × 9
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
0.00 × 3
VanfInternational-Primary
0.00 × 1
GWFX-Live
0.00 × 1
PrimusMarkets-Live-2
0.00 × 73
TriumphFX-live
0.00 × 1
SVSMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.00 × 80
XMGlobal-Real 13
0.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 31
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 8
FTMO-Server2
0.00 × 34
xChief-Demo
0.00 × 27
PFD-Real
0.00 × 1
JPMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
JoshuaDevelopment4-Trader
0.00 × 1
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 2
MYFX-US07-Live
0.00 × 21
MPlusGlobal-LiveUK
0.00 × 13
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 3
0.00 × 20
XIGLimited-Live
0.00 × 38
1017 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.04.27 00:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.16 12:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.11 15:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.04 10:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.26 09:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.26 09:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Avto MultiFX
35 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
25
100%
526
69%
95%
1.58
0.80
USD
17%
1:500
Copy

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