- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
526
Profit Trades:
366 (69.58%)
Loss Trades:
160 (30.42%)
Best trade:
105.90 USD
Worst trade:
-38.74 USD
Gross Profit:
1 129.71 USD (67 543 pips)
Gross Loss:
-711.46 USD (65 868 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (17.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
124.72 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
94.58%
Max deposit load:
6.93%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.73
Long Trades:
273 (51.90%)
Short Trades:
253 (48.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
3.09 USD
Average Loss:
-4.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-107.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-107.17 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.92%
Annual Forecast:
11.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
112.18 USD (4.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.68% (112.18 USD)
By Equity:
16.99% (404.43 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURNZD
|88
|GBPAUD
|85
|GBPUSD
|76
|AUDCAD
|68
|EURUSD
|64
|AUDUSD
|62
|USDCAD
|54
|EURGBP
|29
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURNZD
|31
|GBPAUD
|66
|GBPUSD
|81
|AUDCAD
|59
|EURUSD
|54
|AUDUSD
|68
|USDCAD
|28
|EURGBP
|31
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURNZD
|-7.2K
|GBPAUD
|-7.5K
|GBPUSD
|4.5K
|AUDCAD
|2.7K
|EURUSD
|3.4K
|AUDUSD
|2.9K
|USDCAD
|1.7K
|EURGBP
|1.8K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +105.90 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -107.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 46
|
MaxiServices-Real
|0.00 × 48
|
WetradeInternational-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Forexware-Live 7
|0.00 × 15
|
Varchev-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
VanfInternational-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
GWFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-2
|0.00 × 73
|
TriumphFX-live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.00 × 80
|
XMGlobal-Real 13
|0.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 31
|
VARIANSE-Main
|0.00 × 8
|
FTMO-Server2
|0.00 × 34
|
xChief-Demo
|0.00 × 27
|
PFD-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
JPMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
JoshuaDevelopment4-Trader
|0.00 × 1
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 2
|
MYFX-US07-Live
|0.00 × 21
|
MPlusGlobal-LiveUK
|0.00 × 13
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 3
|0.00 × 20
|
XIGLimited-Live
|0.00 × 38
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
USD
2.4K
USD
USD
25
100%
526
69%
95%
1.58
0.80
USD
USD
17%
1:500