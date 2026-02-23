- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1063
|NAS100
|464
|AUDCAD
|216
|EURGBP
|59
|GBPUSD
|10
|US30
|9
|EURUSD
|3
|SpotCrude
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|302
|NAS100
|-1K
|AUDCAD
|251
|EURGBP
|50
|GBPUSD
|-12
|US30
|2
|EURUSD
|-1
|SpotCrude
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|41K
|NAS100
|-29K
|AUDCAD
|35K
|EURGBP
|6.5K
|GBPUSD
|-1.1K
|US30
|216
|EURUSD
|-33
|SpotCrude
|1.1K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Hi
This is a signal that works with four different strategies. all entries have their stop loss in placed
1. Range breakout
2. High volume entry
3. ZigZag price action.
4. Grid strategy for currencies that are somehow stable
It is highly recommended to have the program running 24/7 on a VPS as the algorithm analyses data when markets are opened. It also recommended to start with accounts of USD 2.000 or higher so you can have similar results.
USD
USD
USD