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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Price Action JM
Johan Rodrigo Medina Espejo

Price Action JM

Johan Rodrigo Medina Espejo
Johan Rodrigo Medina Espejo

Johan Rodrigo Medina Espejo

0 reviews
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -17%
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 827
Profit Trades:
826 (45.21%)
Loss Trades:
1 001 (54.79%)
Best trade:
337.51 USD
Worst trade:
-49.48 USD
Gross Profit:
4 407.24 USD (387 096 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 841.10 USD (333 248 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (116.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
354.58 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
84.12%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.25
Long Trades:
1 565 (85.66%)
Short Trades:
262 (14.34%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-0.24 USD
Average Profit:
5.34 USD
Average Loss:
-4.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
62 (-341.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-341.45 USD (62)
Monthly growth:
51.51%
Annual Forecast:
625.04%
Algo trading:
58%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 452.54 USD
Maximal:
1 739.28 USD (196.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.46% (1 738.52 USD)
By Equity:
48.25% (432.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1063
NAS100 464
AUDCAD 216
EURGBP 59
GBPUSD 10
US30 9
EURUSD 3
SpotCrude 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 302
NAS100 -1K
AUDCAD 251
EURGBP 50
GBPUSD -12
US30 2
EURUSD -1
SpotCrude 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 41K
NAS100 -29K
AUDCAD 35K
EURGBP 6.5K
GBPUSD -1.1K
US30 216
EURUSD -33
SpotCrude 1.1K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +337.51 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 62
Maximal consecutive profit: +116.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -341.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
5.86 × 87
NordFX-Real
8.19 × 57
Forex.com-Live 536
10.50 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Hi

This is a signal that works with four different strategies. all entries have their stop loss in placed

1. Range breakout

2. High volume entry

3. ZigZag price action.

4. Grid strategy for currencies that are somehow stable

It is highly recommended to have the program running 24/7 on a VPS as the algorithm analyses data when markets are opened. It also recommended to start with accounts of USD 2.000 or higher so you can have similar results.

No reviews
2026.08.07 12:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 14:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.30 06:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.30 05:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.30 04:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.30 03:00
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.19 03:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 21:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.05 20:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.05 19:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.05 17:03
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.88% of days out of 103 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.05 17:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.12 07:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.11 14:52
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.04 21:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.29 04:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.27 02:51
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.19 21:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.06 15:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.02 15:02
Share of trading days is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Price Action JM
30 USD per month
-17%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
24
58%
1 827
45%
100%
0.91
-0.24
USD
74%
1:200
Copy

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