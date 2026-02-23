Hi

This is a signal that works with four different strategies. all entries have their stop loss in placed

1. Range breakout

2. High volume entry

3. ZigZag price action.

4. Grid strategy for currencies that are somehow stable

It is highly recommended to have the program running 24/7 on a VPS as the algorithm analyses data when markets are opened. It also recommended to start with accounts of USD 2.000 or higher so you can have similar results.