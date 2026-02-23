The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 4 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real17 0.00 × 3 Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 5 itexsys-Platform 0.00 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 0.09 × 11 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.32 × 22 Exness-MT5Real6 0.47 × 584 Exness-MT5Real28 0.79 × 205 Exness-MT5Real7 0.82 × 274 Axiory-Live 1.30 × 20 Exness-MT5Real18 2.00 × 1 BlackBullMarkets-Live 2.17 × 6 Exness-MT5Real8 2.76 × 49 Exness-MT5Real15 3.79 × 720 VantageInternational-Live 6 4.71 × 14 Exness-MT5Real3 4.91 × 234 RoboForex-Pro 5.02 × 728 HFMarketsGlobal-Live1 6.99 × 479 TitanFX-MT5-01 7.43 × 14 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 7.49 × 35 FxPro-MT5 8.00 × 1 XMGlobal-MT5 9.66 × 1446 XMGlobal-MT5 8 10.00 × 2 ZeroMarkets-Live 13.59 × 29 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor