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Robby Wijaya

Trade For Living

Robby Wijaya
Robby Wijaya

Robby Wijaya

0 reviews
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -9%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
133
Profit Trades:
77 (57.89%)
Loss Trades:
56 (42.11%)
Best trade:
15.91 USD
Worst trade:
-15.50 USD
Gross Profit:
294.58 USD (40 723 pips)
Gross Loss:
-374.09 USD (59 511 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (97.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
97.76 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.10
Trading activity:
1.69%
Max deposit load:
11.26%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.47
Long Trades:
62 (46.62%)
Short Trades:
71 (53.38%)
Profit Factor:
0.79
Expected Payoff:
-0.60 USD
Average Profit:
3.83 USD
Average Loss:
-6.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-43.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.52 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-3.70%
Annual Forecast:
-44.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
79.51 USD
Maximal:
169.40 USD (15.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.64% (169.40 USD)
By Equity:
2.35% (20.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCAD 21
EURUSD 21
GBPUSD 11
GBPAUD 11
USDJPY 11
AUDUSD 8
XAGUSD 7
USDCHF 6
AUDJPY 6
NZDUSD 5
AUDCAD 4
EURAUD 4
EURJPY 4
BTCUSD 3
XAUUSD 3
GBPJPY 3
AUDNZD 3
NZDCAD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD 11
EURUSD -64
GBPUSD -12
GBPAUD 49
USDJPY -16
AUDUSD -9
XAGUSD 12
USDCHF 2
AUDJPY 13
NZDUSD -46
AUDCAD -5
EURAUD -13
EURJPY -1
BTCUSD -2
XAUUSD 14
GBPJPY -20
AUDNZD -1
NZDCAD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD 148
EURUSD -629
GBPUSD -119
GBPAUD 698
USDJPY -257
AUDUSD -83
XAGUSD 9
USDCHF 7
AUDJPY 208
NZDUSD -460
AUDCAD -62
EURAUD -177
EURJPY -10
BTCUSD -25K
XAUUSD 6.8K
GBPJPY -323
AUDNZD 10
NZDCAD 115
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.91 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +97.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 5
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
0.09 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.32 × 22
Exness-MT5Real6
0.47 × 584
Exness-MT5Real28
0.79 × 205
Exness-MT5Real7
0.82 × 274
Axiory-Live
1.30 × 20
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real8
2.76 × 49
Exness-MT5Real15
3.79 × 720
VantageInternational-Live 6
4.71 × 14
Exness-MT5Real3
4.91 × 234
RoboForex-Pro
5.02 × 728
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
6.99 × 479
TitanFX-MT5-01
7.43 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
7.49 × 35
FxPro-MT5
8.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5
9.66 × 1446
XMGlobal-MT5 8
10.00 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
My trade is for living, everyone who looking consistent profit and safe trade this is for you. Only follow the trend of the market on major pair, sometimes metal if any oppotunity trend.
No reviews
2026.08.05 13:56
No swaps are charged
2026.08.05 13:56
No swaps are charged
2026.08.05 11:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.29 12:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.24 08:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.24 02:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.11 07:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.10 08:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.03 09:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.27 03:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.06 01:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.04 05:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.28 06:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.27 09:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.23 07:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.31 11:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.31 10:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.25 08:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.24 13:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trade For Living
30 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
876
USD
37
0%
133
57%
2%
0.78
-0.60
USD
17%
1:500
Copy

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