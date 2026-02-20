- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
113
Profit Trades:
44 (38.93%)
Loss Trades:
69 (61.06%)
Best trade:
51.50 EUR
Worst trade:
-42.69 EUR
Gross Profit:
795.98 EUR (67 512 pips)
Gross Loss:
-880.22 EUR (80 722 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (65.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
77.14 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
3.77%
Max deposit load:
6.66%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.52
Long Trades:
103 (91.15%)
Short Trades:
10 (8.85%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-0.75 EUR
Average Profit:
18.09 EUR
Average Loss:
-12.76 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-138.58 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-138.58 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
-13.21%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
95.61 EUR
Maximal:
162.31 EUR (28.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.64% (162.31 EUR)
By Equity:
7.36% (35.28 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|113
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-96
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-13K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +51.50 EUR
Worst trade: -43 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.34 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -138.58 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|4.05 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|5.75 × 79
|
TradersWay-Live
|13.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
|16.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|18.00 × 1
Running SnowGold EA
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-17%
0
0
USD
USD
416
EUR
EUR
24
100%
113
38%
4%
0.90
-0.75
EUR
EUR
29%
1:500