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Rodrigo Arana Garcia

SnowGold EA

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Rodrigo Arana Garcia

Rodrigo Arana Garcia

4.7 (230)
I have a degree in economics and a master's degree in financial markets.
I have been studying the markets for the last 10 years and developing algorithmic techniques for the last 7 years.
28 products 20 signals
0 reviews
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -17%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
113
Profit Trades:
44 (38.93%)
Loss Trades:
69 (61.06%)
Best trade:
51.50 EUR
Worst trade:
-42.69 EUR
Gross Profit:
795.98 EUR (67 512 pips)
Gross Loss:
-880.22 EUR (80 722 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (65.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
77.14 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
3.77%
Max deposit load:
6.66%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.52
Long Trades:
103 (91.15%)
Short Trades:
10 (8.85%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-0.75 EUR
Average Profit:
18.09 EUR
Average Loss:
-12.76 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-138.58 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-138.58 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
-13.21%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
95.61 EUR
Maximal:
162.31 EUR (28.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.64% (162.31 EUR)
By Equity:
7.36% (35.28 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 113
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -96
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +51.50 EUR
Worst trade: -43 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.34 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -138.58 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
4.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
16.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live26
18.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Running SnowGold EA
No reviews
2026.07.03 05:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.11 18:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.89% of days out of 112 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.11 17:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.10 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.04 14:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.29 11:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.01% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.28 22:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.28 15:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.27 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.20 15:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.17 17:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.06 11:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.32% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.02 00:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.30 13:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.30 10:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.43% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.30 08:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.23 21:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.17 18:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.09 16:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.09 06:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SnowGold EA
30 USD per month
-17%
0
0
USD
416
EUR
24
100%
113
38%
4%
0.90
-0.75
EUR
29%
1:500
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