- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
328
Profit Trades:
218 (66.46%)
Loss Trades:
110 (33.54%)
Best trade:
34.72 USD
Worst trade:
-9.91 USD
Gross Profit:
482.89 USD (32 472 pips)
Gross Loss:
-325.43 USD (37 816 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (13.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40.33 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
94.73%
Max deposit load:
9.19%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.44
Long Trades:
155 (47.26%)
Short Trades:
173 (52.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
0.48 USD
Average Profit:
2.22 USD
Average Loss:
-2.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-25.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.45 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.37%
Annual Forecast:
40.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.85 USD
Maximal:
35.45 USD (4.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.15% (35.45 USD)
By Equity:
35.40% (300.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|98
|AUDNZD
|89
|NZDCAD
|63
|USDCAD
|41
|NZDUSD
|37
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|58
|AUDNZD
|29
|NZDCAD
|30
|USDCAD
|22
|NZDUSD
|19
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|AUDNZD
|-4.4K
|NZDCAD
|-1.6K
|USDCAD
|1.6K
|NZDUSD
|-2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +34.72 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.37 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.53 × 469
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.65 × 1593
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.84 × 1897
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.88 × 1389
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.45 × 728
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|2.49 × 51
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.64 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|3.20 × 5
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|5.07 × 44
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|5.87 × 518
a Portfolio of 5 Expert Advisor on Low Risk Mode
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
858
USD
USD
25
100%
328
66%
95%
1.48
0.48
USD
USD
35%
1:500