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Osama Saeed Sulai Bin Zayed Almakhzoumi

Long Term Plan

Osama Saeed Sulai Bin Zayed Almakhzoumi
Osama Saeed Sulai Bin Zayed Almakhzoumi

Osama Saeed Sulai Bin Zayed Almakhzoumi

0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 22%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
328
Profit Trades:
218 (66.46%)
Loss Trades:
110 (33.54%)
Best trade:
34.72 USD
Worst trade:
-9.91 USD
Gross Profit:
482.89 USD (32 472 pips)
Gross Loss:
-325.43 USD (37 816 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (13.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40.33 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
94.73%
Max deposit load:
9.19%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.44
Long Trades:
155 (47.26%)
Short Trades:
173 (52.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
0.48 USD
Average Profit:
2.22 USD
Average Loss:
-2.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-25.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.45 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.37%
Annual Forecast:
40.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.85 USD
Maximal:
35.45 USD (4.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.15% (35.45 USD)
By Equity:
35.40% (300.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 98
AUDNZD 89
NZDCAD 63
USDCAD 41
NZDUSD 37
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 58
AUDNZD 29
NZDCAD 30
USDCAD 22
NZDUSD 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 1.1K
AUDNZD -4.4K
NZDCAD -1.6K
USDCAD 1.6K
NZDUSD -2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34.72 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.37 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.53 × 469
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.65 × 1593
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.84 × 1897
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.88 × 1389
RoboForex-ECN
2.45 × 728
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.49 × 51
TradersWay-Live
2.64 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live25
3.20 × 5
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
5.07 × 44
PlaceATrade-Real-4
5.87 × 518
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
a Portfolio of 5 Expert Advisor on Low Risk Mode
No reviews
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged
2026.07.21 03:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 02:14
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 07:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 06:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 05:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 03:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.19 22:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.17 21:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 09:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.06.26 06:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.29 17:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.08 19:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.08 06:01
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.08 06:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.08 04:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.08 04:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Long Term Plan
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
858
USD
25
100%
328
66%
95%
1.48
0.48
USD
35%
1:500
Copy

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