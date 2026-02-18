The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.00 × 5 ICMarkets-Live14 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live03 0.25 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live32 0.37 × 207 ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.53 × 469 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.65 × 1593 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.84 × 1897 ICMarketsSC-Live10 0.88 × 1389 RoboForex-ECN 2.45 × 728 Pepperstone-Edge07 2.49 × 51 TradersWay-Live 2.64 × 11 ICMarketsSC-Live25 3.20 × 5 OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1 5.07 × 44 PlaceATrade-Real-4 5.87 × 518 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor