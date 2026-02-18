- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
869
Profit Trades:
504 (57.99%)
Loss Trades:
365 (42.00%)
Best trade:
203.08 USD
Worst trade:
-329.52 USD
Gross Profit:
16 461.57 USD (644 495 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 227.46 USD (509 346 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (281.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
855.52 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
25.26%
Max deposit load:
11.23%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.82
Long Trades:
403 (46.38%)
Short Trades:
466 (53.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
3.72 USD
Average Profit:
32.66 USD
Average Loss:
-36.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-1 625.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 625.32 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-11.14%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 776.04 USD (26.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.01% (1 776.04 USD)
By Equity:
16.40% (400.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|869
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|135K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +203.08 USD
Worst trade: -330 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +281.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 625.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|4.05 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|5.75 × 79
|
TradersWay-Live
|13.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
|16.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|18.00 × 1
Model 4.90 TP50 EM1 HSL150 SMC70%
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
108%
0
0
USD
USD
3.2K
USD
USD
25
98%
869
57%
25%
1.24
3.72
USD
USD
47%
1:500