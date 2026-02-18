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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PBX Alpha4
KITTINU MUAYTENG

PBX Alpha4

KITTINU MUAYTENG
KITTINU MUAYTENG

KITTINU MUAYTENG

0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 108%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
869
Profit Trades:
504 (57.99%)
Loss Trades:
365 (42.00%)
Best trade:
203.08 USD
Worst trade:
-329.52 USD
Gross Profit:
16 461.57 USD (644 495 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 227.46 USD (509 346 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (281.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
855.52 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
25.26%
Max deposit load:
11.23%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.82
Long Trades:
403 (46.38%)
Short Trades:
466 (53.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
3.72 USD
Average Profit:
32.66 USD
Average Loss:
-36.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-1 625.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 625.32 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-11.14%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 776.04 USD (26.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.01% (1 776.04 USD)
By Equity:
16.40% (400.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 869
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 135K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +203.08 USD
Worst trade: -330 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +281.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 625.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
4.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
16.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live26
18.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Model 4.90 TP50 EM1 HSL150 SMC70%
No reviews
2026.04.29 08:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.20 06:48
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.01 05:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.30 11:52
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.24 11:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.24 10:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.23 12:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.20 23:22
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.16 12:41
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.16 12:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.12 20:10
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.12 20:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.03 06:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.03 06:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.23 21:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.02.19 07:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.02.18 18:21
Share of trading days is too low
2026.02.18 15:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 9.09% of days out of the 11 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.18 15:19
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.02.18 15:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PBX Alpha4
999 USD per month
108%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
25
98%
869
57%
25%
1.24
3.72
USD
47%
1:500
Copy

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