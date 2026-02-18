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Pham Van Tuan

THI QUY 240K

Pham Van Tuan
Pham Van Tuan

Pham Van Tuan

0 reviews
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 -14%
AudaCityGlobal-Live
1:100
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
560
Profit Trades:
214 (38.21%)
Loss Trades:
346 (61.79%)
Best trade:
3 782.16 USD
Worst trade:
-5 493.60 USD
Gross Profit:
48 637.52 USD (406 470 pips)
Gross Loss:
-83 261.54 USD (692 763 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (567.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 484.43 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.10
Trading activity:
20.19%
Max deposit load:
7.29%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.73
Long Trades:
323 (57.68%)
Short Trades:
237 (42.32%)
Profit Factor:
0.58
Expected Payoff:
-61.83 USD
Average Profit:
227.28 USD
Average Loss:
-240.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-371.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15 082.02 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.12%
Annual Forecast:
-1.41%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
35 935.36 USD
Maximal:
47 512.53 USD (18.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.89% (47 511.45 USD)
By Equity:
1.53% (3 528.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 556
BTCUSD 4
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -35K
BTCUSD -65
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -127K
BTCUSD -159K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 782.16 USD
Worst trade: -5 494 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +567.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -371.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AudaCityGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

DO NOT COPY
No reviews
2026.08.06 05:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 00:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 17:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 13:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 12:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 06:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 04:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 14:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.07 14:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.06 04:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.15 14:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.05 02:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.26 07:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.19 12:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.29 07:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.13 12:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.13 07:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.15 23:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.04 05:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.04 04:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
THI QUY 240K
999 USD per month
-14%
0
0
USD
205K
USD
25
98%
560
38%
20%
0.58
-61.83
USD
19%
1:100
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