SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Algo Mind Extreme
Satria Adji Prakoso

Algo Mind Extreme

Satria Adji Prakoso
Satria Adji Prakoso

Satria Adji Prakoso

www.calibreforex.id
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
1 / 1 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 17%
Headway-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
591
Profit Trades:
430 (72.75%)
Loss Trades:
161 (27.24%)
Best trade:
142.67 USD
Worst trade:
-43.21 USD
Gross Profit:
3 646.95 USD (362 994 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 975.54 USD (197 468 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (467.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
467.58 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
11.85%
Max deposit load:
0.94%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
3.13
Long Trades:
289 (48.90%)
Short Trades:
302 (51.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
2.83 USD
Average Profit:
8.48 USD
Average Loss:
-12.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-353.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-353.04 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
-2.10%
Annual Forecast:
-25.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
533.36 USD (4.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.94% (522.81 USD)
By Equity:
1.11% (111.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 590
EURUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
EURUSD 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 166K
EURUSD 12
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +142.67 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +467.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -353.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
InstaFinance-UK.com
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
InstaFinance-Europe.com
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
FPMarketsLtd-Live5
3.22 × 107
ICMarketsSC-Live16
3.25 × 8
TradingProInternational-Live 2
3.33 × 106
FBS-Real-2
3.91 × 202
FPTradingLLC-Live4
4.07 × 54
Pepperstone-Edge01
4.91 × 171
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
ZAIXLtd-Live
5.40 × 532
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
TradingProInternational-Live
7.50 × 54
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
7.87 × 84
14 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.04.28 03:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.27 06:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.02.17 09:03
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.02.17 06:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.02.17 06:01
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.02.17 02:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.02.17 02:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.02.17 01:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.02.17 01:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.02.17 00:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.02.17 00:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.02.17 00:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.02.16 03:40
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.16 03:40
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.16 03:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.02.16 03:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.16 03:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Algo Mind Extreme
50 USD per month
17%
1
1
USD
10K
USD
25
100%
591
72%
12%
1.84
2.83
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.