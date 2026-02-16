The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live12 0.00 × 3 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 InstaFinance-UK.com 0.00 × 1 UltimaMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge05 0.00 × 1 CPTMarkets-Live02 0.00 × 4 VantageInternational-Live 16 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ProCent-6 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 1 InstaFinance-Europe.com 0.00 × 1 ECMarkets-Live02 0.82 × 114 FPMarketsLtd-Live5 3.22 × 107 ICMarketsSC-Live16 3.25 × 8 TradingProInternational-Live 2 3.33 × 106 FBS-Real-2 3.91 × 202 FPTradingLLC-Live4 4.07 × 54 Pepperstone-Edge01 4.91 × 171 TitanFX-02 5.03 × 34 ZAIXLtd-Live 5.40 × 532 ICMarketsSC-Live23 6.00 × 1 SwitchMarkets-Real 6.67 × 18 Tickmill-Live09 7.35 × 267 TradingProInternational-Live 7.50 × 54 TradeMaxGlobal-Live5 7.87 × 84 14 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor