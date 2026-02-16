- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
591
Profit Trades:
430 (72.75%)
Loss Trades:
161 (27.24%)
Best trade:
142.67 USD
Worst trade:
-43.21 USD
Gross Profit:
3 646.95 USD (362 994 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 975.54 USD (197 468 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (467.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
467.58 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
11.85%
Max deposit load:
0.94%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
3.13
Long Trades:
289 (48.90%)
Short Trades:
302 (51.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
2.83 USD
Average Profit:
8.48 USD
Average Loss:
-12.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-353.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-353.04 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
-2.10%
Annual Forecast:
-25.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
533.36 USD (4.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.94% (522.81 USD)
By Equity:
1.11% (111.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|590
|EURUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|EURUSD
|0
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|166K
|EURUSD
|12
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +142.67 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +467.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -353.04 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-UK.com
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-Europe.com
|0.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
FPMarketsLtd-Live5
|3.22 × 107
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|3.25 × 8
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|3.33 × 106
|
FBS-Real-2
|3.91 × 202
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|4.07 × 54
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|4.91 × 171
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
ZAIXLtd-Live
|5.40 × 532
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|6.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|7.50 × 54
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|7.87 × 84
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
17%
1
1
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
25
100%
591
72%
12%
1.84
2.83
USD
USD
5%
1:500