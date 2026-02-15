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Marco De Donno

TITAN GOLD PRO 2 Strategy

Marco De Donno
Marco De Donno

Marco De Donno

1 (1)
Hi, my name is Marco 🙋‍♂️
I am an independent developer with a passion for finance.
Trader for years, I started developing trading algorithms some time ago.
I am a developer specializing in the design of trading algorithms.
8 products 4 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 19%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
161
Profit Trades:
120 (74.53%)
Loss Trades:
41 (25.47%)
Best trade:
50.56 EUR
Worst trade:
-22.39 EUR
Gross Profit:
658.39 EUR (195 321 pips)
Gross Loss:
-467.17 EUR (311 164 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (28.54 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
109.81 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
1.10%
Max deposit load:
89.04%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.04
Long Trades:
56 (34.78%)
Short Trades:
105 (65.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
1.19 EUR
Average Profit:
5.49 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.39 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-65.69 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-65.69 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.03%
Annual Forecast:
-36.72%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.10 EUR
Maximal:
93.64 EUR (7.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.45% (93.61 EUR)
By Equity:
2.60% (31.94 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 134
BTCUSD 27
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 248
BTCUSD -30
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
BTCUSD -129K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.56 EUR
Worst trade: -22 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.54 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.69 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 14
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.85 × 106
FBS-Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1.81 × 166
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.28 × 61
FusionMarkets-Live
2.55 × 99
RoboForex-ECN
2.81 × 1881
VantageMarkets-Live 19
2.89 × 18
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.17 × 525
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
3.28 × 127
Exness-MT5Real23
3.61 × 66
VantageMarkets-Live 3
4.00 × 34
Exness-MT5Real12
4.33 × 6
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.36 × 28
Exness-MT5Real33
5.13 × 70
Exness-MT5Real7
5.16 × 55
Exness-MT5Real43
5.25 × 12
VantageMarkets-Live 6
6.42 × 24
BlackBullMarkets-Live
6.64 × 300
FxPro-MT5 Live03
7.05 × 39
17 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This account is managed by my "Titan Gold Pro" bot, which offers 2 different gold strategies, and by the "Titan Bitcoin Explosion" bot, which uses a Bitcoin cryptocurrency strategy.
Both strategies are designed for long-term investment with secure systems (Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop). None of the strategies use recovery systems (Martingale, Grid, hedge, etc.).


This account is managed with low risk!

No reviews
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 10:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 05:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 05:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 13:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 08:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 03:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.07 19:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.30 03:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.23 08:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 12:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.24 10:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.18 01:19
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.18 01:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.18 00:17
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.18 00:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TITAN GOLD PRO 2 Strategy
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
1.2K
EUR
24
95%
161
74%
1%
1.40
1.19
EUR
7%
1:30
Copy

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