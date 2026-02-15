- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
161
Profit Trades:
120 (74.53%)
Loss Trades:
41 (25.47%)
Best trade:
50.56 EUR
Worst trade:
-22.39 EUR
Gross Profit:
658.39 EUR (195 321 pips)
Gross Loss:
-467.17 EUR (311 164 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (28.54 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
109.81 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
1.10%
Max deposit load:
89.04%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.04
Long Trades:
56 (34.78%)
Short Trades:
105 (65.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
1.19 EUR
Average Profit:
5.49 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.39 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-65.69 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-65.69 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.03%
Annual Forecast:
-36.72%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.10 EUR
Maximal:
93.64 EUR (7.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.45% (93.61 EUR)
By Equity:
2.60% (31.94 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|134
|BTCUSD
|27
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|248
|BTCUSD
|-30
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|BTCUSD
|-129K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.56 EUR
Worst trade: -22 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.54 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.69 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 14
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.85 × 106
|
FBS-Real
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|1.81 × 166
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.28 × 61
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.55 × 99
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.81 × 1881
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|2.89 × 18
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.17 × 525
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|3.28 × 127
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|3.61 × 66
|
VantageMarkets-Live 3
|4.00 × 34
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.33 × 6
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.36 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|5.13 × 70
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|5.16 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real43
|5.25 × 12
|
VantageMarkets-Live 6
|6.42 × 24
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|6.64 × 300
|
FxPro-MT5 Live03
|7.05 × 39
This account is managed by my "Titan Gold Pro" bot, which offers 2 different gold strategies, and by the "Titan Bitcoin Explosion" bot, which uses a Bitcoin cryptocurrency strategy.
Both strategies are designed for long-term investment with secure systems (Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop). None of the strategies use recovery systems (Martingale, Grid, hedge, etc.).
This account is managed with low risk!
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
EUR
EUR
24
95%
161
74%
1%
1.40
1.19
EUR
EUR
7%
1:30