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Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira

Vini Intraday MT5 v2

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira

4 (4)
Vini Expert Advisor (EA) For Forex Trading On MetaTrader 5 (MT5) And MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
2 products 5 signals 6 codes 11 topics 1896 comments
0 reviews
138 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2023 -18%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:30
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 372
Profit Trades:
637 (46.42%)
Loss Trades:
735 (53.57%)
Best trade:
15.72 USD
Worst trade:
-9.20 USD
Gross Profit:
1 189.67 USD (271 984 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 254.98 USD (331 519 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (83.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.02 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
49.08%
Max deposit load:
108.10%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.31
Long Trades:
692 (50.44%)
Short Trades:
680 (49.56%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.05 USD
Average Profit:
1.87 USD
Average Loss:
-1.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-39.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-44.24 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-19.29%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
143.49 USD
Maximal:
211.07 USD (56.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.54% (166.22 USD)
By Equity:
10.96% (29.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US2000.a 127
DELL.US.a 110
SOXX.US.a 103
NVDA.US.a 89
EURJPY.a 81
USDJPY.a 65
AMZN.US.a 57
TSLA.US.a 55
AUDUSD.a 52
US500.a 44
SKYY.US.a 43
MRVL.US.a 42
EURUSD.a 40
USDCAD.a 36
EURGBP.a 36
CHINAH.a 34
COIN.US.a 32
EURCAD.a 32
AUDJPY.a 31
GM.US.a 31
AFRM.US.a 27
MSFT.US.a 22
CHFJPY.a 22
AUDCHF.a 21
NET.US.a 19
AAPL.US.a 19
IUSG.US.a 17
CADJPY.a 14
QQQ.US.a 13
NZDUSD.a 11
GBPUSD.a 8
SpotBrent.a 7
GBPNZD.a 7
UPST.US.a 6
URI.US.a 5
SpotCrude.a 4
GBPCAD.a 4
JPN225.a 2
CA60.a 2
GBPAUD.a 1
AUDCAD.a 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US2000.a -67
DELL.US.a 10
SOXX.US.a 51
NVDA.US.a -32
EURJPY.a 27
USDJPY.a 10
AMZN.US.a 11
TSLA.US.a -26
AUDUSD.a -44
US500.a -5
SKYY.US.a -53
MRVL.US.a 1
EURUSD.a -23
USDCAD.a 10
EURGBP.a -2
CHINAH.a -11
COIN.US.a 13
EURCAD.a -17
AUDJPY.a -18
GM.US.a -10
AFRM.US.a -8
MSFT.US.a 0
CHFJPY.a 76
AUDCHF.a 4
NET.US.a -7
AAPL.US.a 4
IUSG.US.a 4
CADJPY.a 14
QQQ.US.a -7
NZDUSD.a 6
GBPUSD.a 6
SpotBrent.a 2
GBPNZD.a -2
UPST.US.a 4
URI.US.a -1
SpotCrude.a 1
GBPCAD.a 9
JPN225.a -2
CA60.a 1
GBPAUD.a 3
AUDCAD.a 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US2000.a -6.7K
DELL.US.a 5.7K
SOXX.US.a 19K
NVDA.US.a -3.3K
EURJPY.a 4.6K
USDJPY.a 3K
AMZN.US.a -4.8K
TSLA.US.a -1K
AUDUSD.a -3.7K
US500.a -474
SKYY.US.a -5.2K
MRVL.US.a 2.3K
EURUSD.a -2K
USDCAD.a 2K
EURGBP.a 628
CHINAH.a -87K
COIN.US.a 5.9K
EURCAD.a -1.2K
AUDJPY.a -2.1K
GM.US.a -1.9K
AFRM.US.a -248
MSFT.US.a 1.9K
CHFJPY.a 11K
AUDCHF.a 637
NET.US.a -6.7K
AAPL.US.a 3.6K
IUSG.US.a 491
CADJPY.a 2.3K
QQQ.US.a -3.5K
NZDUSD.a 705
GBPUSD.a 694
SpotBrent.a 2.3K
GBPNZD.a -176
UPST.US.a 297
URI.US.a -926
SpotCrude.a 1.4K
GBPCAD.a 1.4K
JPN225.a -153
CA60.a 1.6K
GBPAUD.a 533
AUDCAD.a 92
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.72 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -39.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Expert Advisor Monitoring.
No reviews
2026.07.09 21:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.31 22:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.28 05:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.21 16:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.21 16:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.21 14:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.20 21:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.18 20:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.04 15:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.24 14:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.04.08 21:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.08 20:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.08 19:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.25 17:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.24 15:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.24 14:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.23 15:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.13 19:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.04 15:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.11 22:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 31 days. This comprises 3.94% of days out of the 787 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Vini Intraday MT5 v2
999 USD per month
-18%
0
0
USD
254
USD
138
100%
1 372
46%
49%
0.94
-0.05
USD
54%
1:30
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