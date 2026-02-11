- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 958
Profit Trades:
2 541 (51.25%)
Loss Trades:
2 417 (48.75%)
Best trade:
308.66 USD
Worst trade:
-212.73 USD
Gross Profit:
22 497.69 USD (2 495 611 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 341.22 USD (1 923 146 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
56 (3 490.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 490.89 USD (56)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
96.89%
Max deposit load:
12.47%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
127
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.00
Long Trades:
2 767 (55.81%)
Short Trades:
2 191 (44.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
8.85 USD
Average Loss:
-8.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
46 (-556.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-556.98 USD (46)
Monthly growth:
-3.55%
Annual Forecast:
-44.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
392.36 USD
Maximal:
1 578.27 USD (19.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.49% (1 578.17 USD)
By Equity:
1.58% (235.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|475
|EURJPY
|399
|AMZN
|374
|CADJPY
|352
|NVDA
|343
|.USTECHCash
|312
|.US500Cash
|302
|USDJPY
|266
|AAPL
|254
|MSFT
|252
|.DE40Cash
|249
|GM
|214
|AUDJPY
|185
|NZDUSD
|175
|TSLA
|172
|.JP225Cash
|119
|USDCAD
|94
|.US30Cash
|93
|NZDJPY
|78
|EURUSD
|71
|ORCL
|34
|BRENT
|31
|XAUUSD
|20
|PFE
|13
|XAGUSD
|11
|GBPJPY
|10
|WTI
|10
|GBPCAD
|9
|AUDCAD
|9
|USDCHF
|6
|GBPAUD
|5
|GBPNZD
|5
|NZDCAD
|4
|META
|3
|GBPCHF
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|XOM
|1
|NEM
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|156
|EURJPY
|37
|AMZN
|-168
|CADJPY
|-419
|NVDA
|649
|.USTECHCash
|380
|.US500Cash
|-186
|USDJPY
|-179
|AAPL
|392
|MSFT
|259
|.DE40Cash
|-191
|GM
|-868
|AUDJPY
|357
|NZDUSD
|-206
|TSLA
|-93
|.JP225Cash
|102
|USDCAD
|-249
|.US30Cash
|120
|NZDJPY
|66
|EURUSD
|230
|ORCL
|-59
|BRENT
|-82
|XAUUSD
|979
|PFE
|-30
|XAGUSD
|2K
|GBPJPY
|32
|WTI
|-25
|GBPCAD
|-13
|AUDCAD
|153
|USDCHF
|22
|GBPAUD
|-140
|GBPNZD
|113
|NZDCAD
|-158
|META
|-28
|GBPCHF
|101
|GBPUSD
|3
|EURAUD
|66
|XOM
|-9
|NEM
|9
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|1.6K
|EURJPY
|1.5K
|AMZN
|-13K
|CADJPY
|-12K
|NVDA
|42K
|.USTECHCash
|132K
|.US500Cash
|-5K
|USDJPY
|-11K
|AAPL
|29K
|MSFT
|29K
|.DE40Cash
|-30K
|GM
|-10K
|AUDJPY
|29K
|NZDUSD
|-3.1K
|TSLA
|-5.9K
|.JP225Cash
|201K
|USDCAD
|-13K
|.US30Cash
|69K
|NZDJPY
|2.2K
|EURUSD
|4.7K
|ORCL
|-5.5K
|BRENT
|-776
|XAUUSD
|98K
|PFE
|-218
|XAGUSD
|41K
|GBPJPY
|5K
|WTI
|-245
|GBPCAD
|-161
|AUDCAD
|2.1K
|USDCHF
|873
|GBPAUD
|-1.9K
|GBPNZD
|2K
|NZDCAD
|-2.2K
|META
|-2.6K
|GBPCHF
|806
|GBPUSD
|35
|EURAUD
|964
|XOM
|-109
|NEM
|193
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +308.66 USD
Worst trade: -213 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 56
Maximum consecutive losses: 46
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 490.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -556.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TriveEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GrandMarkets-MT5 Live1
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 24
|
VantageInternational-Live 19
|0.27 × 147
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|0.33 × 106
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
VantageInternational-Live 21
|0.38 × 21
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.46 × 90
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.53 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.56 × 520
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
VantageMarkets-Live 10
|0.92 × 127
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.95 × 84
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
DLSMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 21
|1.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
Expert Advisor Monitoring.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
15K
USD
USD
44
100%
4 958
51%
97%
1.16
0.64
USD
USD
9%
1:300