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Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira

Vini Swing Trading MT5 v2

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira

4 (4)
Vini Expert Advisor (EA) For Forex Trading On MetaTrader 5 (MT5) And MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
2 products 5 signals 6 codes 11 topics 1896 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 15%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 958
Profit Trades:
2 541 (51.25%)
Loss Trades:
2 417 (48.75%)
Best trade:
308.66 USD
Worst trade:
-212.73 USD
Gross Profit:
22 497.69 USD (2 495 611 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 341.22 USD (1 923 146 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
56 (3 490.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 490.89 USD (56)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
96.89%
Max deposit load:
12.47%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
127
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.00
Long Trades:
2 767 (55.81%)
Short Trades:
2 191 (44.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
8.85 USD
Average Loss:
-8.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
46 (-556.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-556.98 USD (46)
Monthly growth:
-3.55%
Annual Forecast:
-44.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
392.36 USD
Maximal:
1 578.27 USD (19.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.49% (1 578.17 USD)
By Equity:
1.58% (235.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 475
EURJPY 399
AMZN 374
CADJPY 352
NVDA 343
.USTECHCash 312
.US500Cash 302
USDJPY 266
AAPL 254
MSFT 252
.DE40Cash 249
GM 214
AUDJPY 185
NZDUSD 175
TSLA 172
.JP225Cash 119
USDCAD 94
.US30Cash 93
NZDJPY 78
EURUSD 71
ORCL 34
BRENT 31
XAUUSD 20
PFE 13
XAGUSD 11
GBPJPY 10
WTI 10
GBPCAD 9
AUDCAD 9
USDCHF 6
GBPAUD 5
GBPNZD 5
NZDCAD 4
META 3
GBPCHF 3
GBPUSD 2
EURAUD 2
XOM 1
NEM 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 156
EURJPY 37
AMZN -168
CADJPY -419
NVDA 649
.USTECHCash 380
.US500Cash -186
USDJPY -179
AAPL 392
MSFT 259
.DE40Cash -191
GM -868
AUDJPY 357
NZDUSD -206
TSLA -93
.JP225Cash 102
USDCAD -249
.US30Cash 120
NZDJPY 66
EURUSD 230
ORCL -59
BRENT -82
XAUUSD 979
PFE -30
XAGUSD 2K
GBPJPY 32
WTI -25
GBPCAD -13
AUDCAD 153
USDCHF 22
GBPAUD -140
GBPNZD 113
NZDCAD -158
META -28
GBPCHF 101
GBPUSD 3
EURAUD 66
XOM -9
NEM 9
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 1.6K
EURJPY 1.5K
AMZN -13K
CADJPY -12K
NVDA 42K
.USTECHCash 132K
.US500Cash -5K
USDJPY -11K
AAPL 29K
MSFT 29K
.DE40Cash -30K
GM -10K
AUDJPY 29K
NZDUSD -3.1K
TSLA -5.9K
.JP225Cash 201K
USDCAD -13K
.US30Cash 69K
NZDJPY 2.2K
EURUSD 4.7K
ORCL -5.5K
BRENT -776
XAUUSD 98K
PFE -218
XAGUSD 41K
GBPJPY 5K
WTI -245
GBPCAD -161
AUDCAD 2.1K
USDCHF 873
GBPAUD -1.9K
GBPNZD 2K
NZDCAD -2.2K
META -2.6K
GBPCHF 806
GBPUSD 35
EURAUD 964
XOM -109
NEM 193
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +308.66 USD
Worst trade: -213 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 56
Maximum consecutive losses: 46
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 490.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -556.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TriveEurope-Live2
0.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
GrandMarkets-MT5 Live1
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 24
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
VantageInternational-Live 21
0.38 × 21
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 90
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarkets-MT5
0.53 × 19
Exness-MT5Real7
0.56 × 520
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
VantageMarkets-Live 10
0.92 × 127
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
DLSMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 21
1.00 × 1
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
159 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Expert Advisor Monitoring.
No reviews
2026.06.17 09:11
No swaps are charged
2026.06.17 09:11
No swaps are charged
2026.05.26 15:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.02.11 22:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.8% of days out of 125 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Vini Swing Trading MT5 v2
999 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
44
100%
4 958
51%
97%
1.16
0.64
USD
9%
1:300
Copy

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