- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
185
Profit Trades:
111 (60.00%)
Loss Trades:
74 (40.00%)
Best trade:
42.75 USD
Worst trade:
-156.65 USD
Gross Profit:
789.82 USD (50 723 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 471.91 USD (83 417 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (303.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
303.88 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.17
Trading activity:
29.37%
Max deposit load:
48.43%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.77
Long Trades:
83 (44.86%)
Short Trades:
102 (55.14%)
Profit Factor:
0.54
Expected Payoff:
-3.69 USD
Average Profit:
7.12 USD
Average Loss:
-19.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-269.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-691.78 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-67.02%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
687.62 USD
Maximal:
883.61 USD (73.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.88% (883.61 USD)
By Equity:
45.52% (343.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD.i#
|138
|EURUSD#
|16
|USDJPY#
|13
|SILVER.i#
|9
|AUDUSD#
|7
|EURNZD#
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD.i#
|-672
|EURUSD#
|152
|USDJPY#
|-64
|SILVER.i#
|-5
|AUDUSD#
|-109
|EURNZD#
|15
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD.i#
|-33K
|EURUSD#
|5.2K
|USDJPY#
|-3.5K
|SILVER.i#
|-90
|AUDUSD#
|-3.6K
|EURNZD#
|2.7K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +42.75 USD
Worst trade: -157 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +303.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -269.57 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
-68%
0
0
USD
USD
318
USD
USD
26
0%
185
60%
29%
0.53
-3.69
USD
USD
74%
1:500