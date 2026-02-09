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Jeremy Lloyd Dancer

Gold Rush Pilot2

Jeremy Lloyd Dancer
Jeremy Lloyd Dancer

Jeremy Lloyd Dancer

1 topic 1 comment
0 reviews
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 -68%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
185
Profit Trades:
111 (60.00%)
Loss Trades:
74 (40.00%)
Best trade:
42.75 USD
Worst trade:
-156.65 USD
Gross Profit:
789.82 USD (50 723 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 471.91 USD (83 417 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (303.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
303.88 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.17
Trading activity:
29.37%
Max deposit load:
48.43%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.77
Long Trades:
83 (44.86%)
Short Trades:
102 (55.14%)
Profit Factor:
0.54
Expected Payoff:
-3.69 USD
Average Profit:
7.12 USD
Average Loss:
-19.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-269.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-691.78 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-67.02%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
687.62 USD
Maximal:
883.61 USD (73.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.88% (883.61 USD)
By Equity:
45.52% (343.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD.i# 138
EURUSD# 16
USDJPY# 13
SILVER.i# 9
AUDUSD# 7
EURNZD# 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD.i# -672
EURUSD# 152
USDJPY# -64
SILVER.i# -5
AUDUSD# -109
EURNZD# 15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD.i# -33K
EURUSD# 5.2K
USDJPY# -3.5K
SILVER.i# -90
AUDUSD# -3.6K
EURNZD# 2.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.75 USD
Worst trade: -157 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +303.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -269.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This is a link to my private group on Facebook, and the best way to contact me: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Strive2b1fx

This is my website where you can join me and contact me if you want the best deal for Galileo Pro: https://www.strive2b1fx.com/packages

Follow me on YouTube and learn about my Forex Program:

https://youtu.be/dC9r8O0rpno

 


No reviews
2026.08.05 16:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.05 12:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.04 14:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 16:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 15:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.19 15:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.10 15:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.67% of days out of 150 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 13:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.02 15:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.24 09:31
No swaps are charged
2026.06.24 09:31
No swaps are charged
2026.06.18 19:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.17 15:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 01:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.09 16:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.13 15:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.09% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.28 16:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.22 03:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.16 18:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.16 15:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Rush Pilot2
49 USD per month
-68%
0
0
USD
318
USD
26
0%
185
60%
29%
0.53
-3.69
USD
74%
1:500
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