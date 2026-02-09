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Dwi Puji Salomon

DJXAU NAR

Dwi Puji Salomon
Dwi Puji Salomon

Dwi Puji Salomon

0 reviews
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -29%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
315
Profit Trades:
123 (39.04%)
Loss Trades:
192 (60.95%)
Best trade:
72.00 USD
Worst trade:
-125.34 USD
Gross Profit:
3 996.70 USD (401 928 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 298.50 USD (426 049 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (162.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
162.52 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
34.22%
Max deposit load:
139.08%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.56
Long Trades:
237 (75.24%)
Short Trades:
78 (24.76%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.96 USD
Average Profit:
32.49 USD
Average Loss:
-22.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-207.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-207.29 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-0.80%
Annual Forecast:
-9.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
486.94 USD
Maximal:
535.12 USD (50.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.71% (287.06 USD)
By Equity:
49.03% (29.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 315
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -302
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -24K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +72.00 USD
Worst trade: -125 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +162.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -207.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 22
0.00 × 1
209 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.15 17:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.10 03:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 17:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 01:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.28 22:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 20:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.09 16:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 15:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.09 14:07
High current drawdown in 49% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.05 01:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.05 00:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.04 23:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.11 01:46
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.05.07 18:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.07 17:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.14% of days out of 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.07 16:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.07 13:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.14% of days out of 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.01 06:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.20 17:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.19 16:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DJXAU NAR
30 USD per month
-29%
0
0
USD
211
USD
26
0%
315
39%
34%
0.92
-0.96
USD
92%
1:200
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