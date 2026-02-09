- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
315
Profit Trades:
123 (39.04%)
Loss Trades:
192 (60.95%)
Best trade:
72.00 USD
Worst trade:
-125.34 USD
Gross Profit:
3 996.70 USD (401 928 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 298.50 USD (426 049 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (162.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
162.52 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
34.22%
Max deposit load:
139.08%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.56
Long Trades:
237 (75.24%)
Short Trades:
78 (24.76%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.96 USD
Average Profit:
32.49 USD
Average Loss:
-22.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-207.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-207.29 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-0.80%
Annual Forecast:
-9.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
486.94 USD
Maximal:
535.12 USD (50.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.71% (287.06 USD)
By Equity:
49.03% (29.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|315
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-302
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-24K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +72.00 USD
Worst trade: -125 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +162.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -207.29 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-29%
0
0
USD
USD
211
USD
USD
26
0%
315
39%
34%
0.92
-0.96
USD
USD
92%
1:200