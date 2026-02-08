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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / OVER HORIZON MT4 1
Sergey Troitskiy

OVER HORIZON MT4 1

Sergey Troitskiy
Sergey Troitskiy

Sergey Troitskiy

5 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2026 349%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
198
Profit Trades:
142 (71.71%)
Loss Trades:
56 (28.28%)
Best trade:
74.07 USD
Worst trade:
-30.24 USD
Gross Profit:
1 281.73 USD (110 658 pips)
Gross Loss:
-257.70 USD (23 660 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (255.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
255.12 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
98.83%
Max deposit load:
18.38%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
11 days
Recovery Factor:
33.86
Long Trades:
91 (45.96%)
Short Trades:
107 (54.04%)
Profit Factor:
4.97
Expected Payoff:
5.17 USD
Average Profit:
9.03 USD
Average Loss:
-4.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-14.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.24 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
41.70%
Annual Forecast:
505.99%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
30.24 USD (2.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.32% (20.27 USD)
By Equity:
34.08% (172.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 127
GBPUSD 66
USDCHF 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 585
GBPUSD 429
USDCHF 11
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 47K
GBPUSD 40K
USDCHF 970
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +74.07 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +255.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real11
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
Exness-Real17
0.24 × 380
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.25 × 114
Tickmill-Live02
0.25 × 4
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
ThreeTrader-Live
0.39 × 161
RoboForex-ECN
0.42 × 607
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.45 × 60
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.47 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.54 × 13
Tickmill-Live10
0.67 × 9
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.76 × 25
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.78 × 114
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.83 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.00 × 14
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
50 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Manual trading. Technical analysis. Stop Loss is used. The risk is low. 

For copying, it is better to use an ECN account or a similar one with minimal spreads.

The frequency of trades depends on the market, if there are no trades, then there was no decent entry point.


No reviews
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 17:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 09:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.16 14:10
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.05 14:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.03 10:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.28 07:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.26 20:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.11 18:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.11 13:52
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.10 21:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.08 20:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.08 19:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.08 18:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.07 11:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.05 13:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.02.13 21:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.02.08 11:13
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.02.08 11:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.08 11:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
OVER HORIZON MT4 1
500 USD per month
349%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
28
0%
198
71%
99%
4.97
5.17
USD
34%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.