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Florian Kasischke

KSM PM

Florian Kasischke
Florian Kasischke

Florian Kasischke

0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2026 9%
GBEbrokers-LIVE
1:30
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
113
Profit Trades:
87 (76.99%)
Loss Trades:
26 (23.01%)
Best trade:
53.84 EUR
Worst trade:
-85.46 EUR
Gross Profit:
588.95 EUR (644 935 pips)
Gross Loss:
-364.68 EUR (335 403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (55.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.34 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
37.58%
Max deposit load:
14.80%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.62
Long Trades:
79 (69.91%)
Short Trades:
34 (30.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
1.98 EUR
Average Profit:
6.77 EUR
Average Loss:
-14.03 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-65.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85.46 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
-0.55%
Annual Forecast:
-6.68%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
85.46 EUR (3.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.00% (82.32 EUR)
By Equity:
8.39% (231.16 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
DE40n.c 113
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DE40n.c 256
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DE40n.c 310K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +53.84 EUR
Worst trade: -85 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.34 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.34 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GBEbrokers-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Tracking der KSM PM-Strategie im DAX CFD.
No reviews
2026.07.31 16:44
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 205 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.30 20:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.27 13:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.20 07:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.23 07:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.22 17:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.19 11:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.26 11:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.02.08 07:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.08 07:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
KSM PM
1000 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
2.7K
EUR
31
0%
113
76%
38%
1.61
1.98
EUR
8%
1:30
Copy

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