- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
113
Profit Trades:
87 (76.99%)
Loss Trades:
26 (23.01%)
Best trade:
53.84 EUR
Worst trade:
-85.46 EUR
Gross Profit:
588.95 EUR (644 935 pips)
Gross Loss:
-364.68 EUR (335 403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (55.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.34 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
37.58%
Max deposit load:
14.80%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.62
Long Trades:
79 (69.91%)
Short Trades:
34 (30.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
1.98 EUR
Average Profit:
6.77 EUR
Average Loss:
-14.03 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-65.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85.46 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
-0.55%
Annual Forecast:
-6.68%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
85.46 EUR (3.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.00% (82.32 EUR)
By Equity:
8.39% (231.16 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|DE40n.c
|113
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|DE40n.c
|256
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|DE40n.c
|310K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +53.84 EUR
Worst trade: -85 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.34 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.34 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GBEbrokers-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Tracking der KSM PM-Strategie im DAX CFD.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
USD
2.7K
EUR
EUR
31
0%
113
76%
38%
1.61
1.98
EUR
EUR
8%
1:30