- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 477
Profit Trades:
1 306 (52.72%)
Loss Trades:
1 171 (47.27%)
Best trade:
1 374.79 USD
Worst trade:
-1 464.94 USD
Gross Profit:
114 641.99 USD (12 552 408 pips)
Gross Loss:
-101 746.84 USD (10 322 109 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (676.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 909.69 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
84.87%
Max deposit load:
47.16%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.77
Long Trades:
1 500 (60.56%)
Short Trades:
977 (39.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
5.21 USD
Average Profit:
87.78 USD
Average Loss:
-86.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-2 044.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 224.72 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-9.47%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
722.82 USD
Maximal:
7 276.75 USD (42.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.81% (4 992.34 USD)
By Equity:
16.85% (1 377.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1733
|USDJPY
|267
|EURUSD
|127
|GBPJPY
|116
|EURJPY
|82
|BTCUSD
|40
|GBPUSD
|28
|CHFJPY
|17
|NZDCAD
|14
|AUDCAD
|13
|USDCAD
|9
|CADCHF
|8
|UKOIL
|6
|EURNZD
|3
|AUDNZD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURCAD
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|9.3K
|USDJPY
|-284
|EURUSD
|2.9K
|GBPJPY
|72
|EURJPY
|-518
|BTCUSD
|173
|GBPUSD
|-573
|CHFJPY
|-34
|NZDCAD
|-53
|AUDCAD
|650
|USDCAD
|-300
|CADCHF
|7
|UKOIL
|1.5K
|EURNZD
|-21
|AUDNZD
|8
|CADJPY
|0
|GBPCAD
|-1
|AUDUSD
|19
|EURCAD
|0
|AUDCHF
|-1
|GBPAUD
|-2
|NZDCHF
|-6
|NZDJPY
|-3
|NZDUSD
|-4
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.1M
|USDJPY
|5.9K
|EURUSD
|143
|GBPJPY
|-4K
|EURJPY
|-6.3K
|BTCUSD
|74K
|GBPUSD
|-1.1K
|CHFJPY
|1.2K
|NZDCAD
|-550
|AUDCAD
|3.2K
|USDCAD
|-4.6K
|CADCHF
|93
|UKOIL
|82K
|EURNZD
|-1.3K
|AUDNZD
|146
|CADJPY
|33
|GBPCAD
|-37
|AUDUSD
|209
|EURCAD
|5
|AUDCHF
|-8
|GBPAUD
|-15
|NZDCHF
|-39
|NZDJPY
|-49
|NZDUSD
|-48
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 374.79 USD
Worst trade: -1 465 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +676.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 044.04 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 5
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real19
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 33
|
Exness-MT5Real36
|0.06 × 18
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.32 × 56
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.58 × 40
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.58 × 141
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.71 × 211
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.22 × 132
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.66 × 158
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|3.47 × 178
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|3.67 × 3
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|10.50 × 6
|
Weltrade-Real
|10.67 × 160
|
Coinexx-Live
|12.14 × 789
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
3000 USD per month
247%
0
0
USD
USD
4.4K
USD
USD
34
86%
2 477
52%
85%
1.12
5.21
USD
USD
48%
1:200