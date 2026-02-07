The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real 0.00 × 5 TitanFX-MT5-01 0.00 × 2 FBS-Real 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real38 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 6 Exness-MT5Real5 0.00 × 13 Exness-MT5Real7 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real19 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 13 0.00 × 33 Exness-MT5Real36 0.06 × 18 VantageInternational-Live 8 0.32 × 56 UltimaMarkets-Live 2 0.50 × 2 Exness-MT5Real20 0.58 × 40 FXCC1-Trade 0.58 × 141 Exness-MT5Real6 0.71 × 211 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 2.22 × 132 Exness-MT5Real31 2.66 × 158 VTMarkets-Live 6 3.47 × 178 VantageInternational-Live 14 3.67 × 3 OxSecurities-Live 4.05 × 21 FusionMarkets-Live 5.67 × 3 Exness-MT5Real37 10.43 × 14 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 10.50 × 6 Weltrade-Real 10.67 × 160 Coinexx-Live 12.14 × 789 4 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor