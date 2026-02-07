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Nhut Anh Phan

FX 4 in 1

Nhut Anh Phan
Nhut Anh Phan

Nhut Anh Phan

0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2025 247%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 477
Profit Trades:
1 306 (52.72%)
Loss Trades:
1 171 (47.27%)
Best trade:
1 374.79 USD
Worst trade:
-1 464.94 USD
Gross Profit:
114 641.99 USD (12 552 408 pips)
Gross Loss:
-101 746.84 USD (10 322 109 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (676.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 909.69 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
84.87%
Max deposit load:
47.16%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.77
Long Trades:
1 500 (60.56%)
Short Trades:
977 (39.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
5.21 USD
Average Profit:
87.78 USD
Average Loss:
-86.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-2 044.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 224.72 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-9.47%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
722.82 USD
Maximal:
7 276.75 USD (42.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.81% (4 992.34 USD)
By Equity:
16.85% (1 377.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1733
USDJPY 267
EURUSD 127
GBPJPY 116
EURJPY 82
BTCUSD 40
GBPUSD 28
CHFJPY 17
NZDCAD 14
AUDCAD 13
USDCAD 9
CADCHF 8
UKOIL 6
EURNZD 3
AUDNZD 2
CADJPY 2
GBPCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
EURCAD 1
AUDCHF 1
GBPAUD 1
NZDCHF 1
NZDJPY 1
NZDUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 9.3K
USDJPY -284
EURUSD 2.9K
GBPJPY 72
EURJPY -518
BTCUSD 173
GBPUSD -573
CHFJPY -34
NZDCAD -53
AUDCAD 650
USDCAD -300
CADCHF 7
UKOIL 1.5K
EURNZD -21
AUDNZD 8
CADJPY 0
GBPCAD -1
AUDUSD 19
EURCAD 0
AUDCHF -1
GBPAUD -2
NZDCHF -6
NZDJPY -3
NZDUSD -4
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.1M
USDJPY 5.9K
EURUSD 143
GBPJPY -4K
EURJPY -6.3K
BTCUSD 74K
GBPUSD -1.1K
CHFJPY 1.2K
NZDCAD -550
AUDCAD 3.2K
USDCAD -4.6K
CADCHF 93
UKOIL 82K
EURNZD -1.3K
AUDNZD 146
CADJPY 33
GBPCAD -37
AUDUSD 209
EURCAD 5
AUDCHF -8
GBPAUD -15
NZDCHF -39
NZDJPY -49
NZDUSD -48
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 374.79 USD
Worst trade: -1 465 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +676.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 044.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 5
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real38
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 13
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real19
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 33
Exness-MT5Real36
0.06 × 18
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.32 × 56
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real20
0.58 × 40
FXCC1-Trade
0.58 × 141
Exness-MT5Real6
0.71 × 211
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.22 × 132
Exness-MT5Real31
2.66 × 158
VTMarkets-Live 6
3.47 × 178
VantageInternational-Live 14
3.67 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
10.50 × 6
Weltrade-Real
10.67 × 160
Coinexx-Live
12.14 × 789
4 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.03 02:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 15:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 02:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 18:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 15:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 19:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.06 08:30
No swaps are charged
2026.07.06 08:30
No swaps are charged
2026.07.06 01:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.06 00:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.05 23:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.03 08:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.02 13:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.01 18:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 18:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.28 02:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.27 13:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.25 23:58
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.38% of days out of 160 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.25 14:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.18 13:58
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.58% of days out of 153 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FX 4 in 1
3000 USD per month
247%
0
0
USD
4.4K
USD
34
86%
2 477
52%
85%
1.12
5.21
USD
48%
1:200
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