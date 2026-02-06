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Jeremy Lloyd Dancer

Gold Rush Pilot

Jeremy Lloyd Dancer
Jeremy Lloyd Dancer

Jeremy Lloyd Dancer

1 topic 1 comment
0 reviews
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 -19%
XMGlobal-MT5 5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
181
Profit Trades:
114 (62.98%)
Loss Trades:
67 (37.02%)
Best trade:
35.50 USD
Worst trade:
-52.40 USD
Gross Profit:
774.09 USD (45 904 pips)
Gross Loss:
-960.18 USD (69 625 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (157.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
157.53 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
28.94%
Max deposit load:
10.95%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.42
Long Trades:
79 (43.65%)
Short Trades:
102 (56.35%)
Profit Factor:
0.81
Expected Payoff:
-1.03 USD
Average Profit:
6.79 USD
Average Loss:
-14.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-127.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-242.87 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-16.20%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
244.59 USD
Maximal:
438.95 USD (36.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.74% (438.95 USD)
By Equity:
21.26% (212.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD.i# 131
SILVER.i# 17
USDJPY# 14
EURUSD# 13
AUDUSD# 4
EURNZD# 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD.i# -277
SILVER.i# 115
USDJPY# -50
EURUSD# 97
AUDUSD# -86
EURNZD# 15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD.i# -28K
SILVER.i# 2.3K
USDJPY# -1.6K
EURUSD# 3.5K
AUDUSD# -2.9K
EURNZD# 2.7K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.50 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +157.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -127.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This is a link to my private group on Facebook, and the best way to contact me: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Strive2b1fx

This is my website where you can join me and contact me if you want the best deal for Galileo Pro: https://www.strive2b1fx.com/packages

Follow me on YouTube and learn about my Forex Program:

https://youtu.be/dC9r8O0rpno
No reviews
2026.08.04 14:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.10 15:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.66% of days out of 152 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 13:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.02 15:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.22 10:35
No swaps are charged
2026.06.22 10:35
No swaps are charged
2026.06.18 19:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.09 16:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.23 14:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.22 21:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.20 19:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.13 09:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.12 14:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.01 18:48
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.01 15:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.01 14:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.23 15:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.23 15:04
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.22 18:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.09 15:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Rush Pilot
49 USD per month
-19%
0
0
USD
814
USD
26
0%
181
62%
29%
0.80
-1.03
USD
37%
1:500
Copy

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