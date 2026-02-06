- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
181
Profit Trades:
114 (62.98%)
Loss Trades:
67 (37.02%)
Best trade:
35.50 USD
Worst trade:
-52.40 USD
Gross Profit:
774.09 USD (45 904 pips)
Gross Loss:
-960.18 USD (69 625 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (157.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
157.53 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
28.94%
Max deposit load:
10.95%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.42
Long Trades:
79 (43.65%)
Short Trades:
102 (56.35%)
Profit Factor:
0.81
Expected Payoff:
-1.03 USD
Average Profit:
6.79 USD
Average Loss:
-14.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-127.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-242.87 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-16.20%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
244.59 USD
Maximal:
438.95 USD (36.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.74% (438.95 USD)
By Equity:
21.26% (212.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD.i#
|131
|SILVER.i#
|17
|USDJPY#
|14
|EURUSD#
|13
|AUDUSD#
|4
|EURNZD#
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD.i#
|-277
|SILVER.i#
|115
|USDJPY#
|-50
|EURUSD#
|97
|AUDUSD#
|-86
|EURNZD#
|15
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD.i#
|-28K
|SILVER.i#
|2.3K
|USDJPY#
|-1.6K
|EURUSD#
|3.5K
|AUDUSD#
|-2.9K
|EURNZD#
|2.7K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +35.50 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +157.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -127.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
-19%
0
0
USD
USD
814
USD
USD
26
0%
181
62%
29%
0.80
-1.03
USD
USD
37%
1:500