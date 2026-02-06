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Roman Meskhidze

GoldFX by Roman Zif

Roman Meskhidze
Roman Meskhidze

Roman Meskhidze

4.6 (15)
Blog www.profxportal.com
3 products 5 signals 13 topics 59 comments
0 reviews
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -25%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
494
Profit Trades:
340 (68.82%)
Loss Trades:
154 (31.17%)
Best trade:
627.33 USD
Worst trade:
-844.94 USD
Gross Profit:
9 692.74 USD (4 965 069 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 865.25 USD (5 120 542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (185.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
676.68 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
34.81%
Max deposit load:
6.42%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.30
Long Trades:
421 (85.22%)
Short Trades:
73 (14.78%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-2.37 USD
Average Profit:
28.51 USD
Average Loss:
-70.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 765.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 883.18 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
4.24%
Annual Forecast:
51.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 823.17 USD
Maximal:
3 852.98 USD (54.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.29% (3 852.98 USD)
By Equity:
23.17% (1 270.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 494
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -155K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +627.33 USD
Worst trade: -845 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +185.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 765.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 172
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
376 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Trading by GoldFX EA 
No reviews
2026.06.05 19:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.15 07:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.94% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.10 03:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.19 13:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.03.19 08:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.18 20:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.08% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.06 15:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldFX by Roman Zif
30 USD per month
-25%
0
0
USD
5.5K
USD
27
100%
494
68%
35%
0.89
-2.37
USD
53%
1:500
Copy

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