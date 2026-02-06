- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
494
Profit Trades:
340 (68.82%)
Loss Trades:
154 (31.17%)
Best trade:
627.33 USD
Worst trade:
-844.94 USD
Gross Profit:
9 692.74 USD (4 965 069 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 865.25 USD (5 120 542 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (185.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
676.68 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
34.81%
Max deposit load:
6.42%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.30
Long Trades:
421 (85.22%)
Short Trades:
73 (14.78%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-2.37 USD
Average Profit:
28.51 USD
Average Loss:
-70.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 765.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 883.18 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
4.24%
Annual Forecast:
51.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 823.17 USD
Maximal:
3 852.98 USD (54.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.29% (3 852.98 USD)
By Equity:
23.17% (1 270.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|494
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-155K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +627.33 USD
Worst trade: -845 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +185.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 765.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 172
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
Trading by GoldFX EA
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-25%
0
0
USD
USD
5.5K
USD
USD
27
100%
494
68%
35%
0.89
-2.37
USD
USD
53%
1:500