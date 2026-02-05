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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BlackHole micro MT4
Mohammed El Ouamari

BlackHole micro MT4

Mohammed El Ouamari
Mohammed El Ouamari

Mohammed El Ouamari

0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
XM.COM-Real 1
1:30
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 629
Profit Trades:
2 524 (69.55%)
Loss Trades:
1 105 (30.45%)
Best trade:
4.04 EUR
Worst trade:
-7.33 EUR
Gross Profit:
290.38 EUR (145 895 pips)
Gross Loss:
-288.60 EUR (174 378 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (1.45 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.00 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
98.53%
Max deposit load:
104.37%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
296
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.03
Long Trades:
1 765 (48.64%)
Short Trades:
1 864 (51.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.00 EUR
Average Profit:
0.12 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.26 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-20.42 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-32.70 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
2.33%
Annual Forecast:
28.21%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
45.90 EUR
Maximal:
54.95 EUR (15.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.75% (54.78 EUR)
By Equity:
10.79% (34.95 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSDm# 1387
USDCADm# 869
USDCHFm# 830
EURGBPm# 543
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDm# -17
USDCADm# -16
USDCHFm# 45
EURGBPm# -10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDm# -13K
USDCADm# -11K
USDCHFm# 5.7K
EURGBPm# -10K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.04 EUR
Worst trade: -7 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.45 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.42 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XM.COM-Real 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Hello everyone,

If you're looking for a low-risk, relatively high-profit trading method, you're in the right place. This method has the potential to generate significant profits within a year while maintaining low risk.

To copy my signals, a minimum of $300 is required for micro accounts.

Note:

It’s important to understand that profits are never guaranteed. Losses are a natural part of the financial markets. If you're not prepared to accept the possibility of losses, please do not copy my signals.

Advice:

For the best experience in receiving my signals, I recommend using a VPS to avoid any potential issues.

Good luck to everyone! 😊


No reviews
2026.08.07 12:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.54% of days out of 184 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.07 00:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 17:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 13:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 10:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 07:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 06:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 01:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 08:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 05:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 01:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 14:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.15 14:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 10:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 08:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.63% of days out of 160 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.12 21:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.09 12:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.07 04:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.02 07:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BlackHole micro MT4
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
340
EUR
27
100%
3 629
69%
99%
1.00
0.00
EUR
16%
1:30
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.