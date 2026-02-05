- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
190
Profit Trades:
138 (72.63%)
Loss Trades:
52 (27.37%)
Best trade:
128.41 EUR
Worst trade:
-45.32 EUR
Gross Profit:
787.36 EUR (26 381 pips)
Gross Loss:
-333.84 EUR (16 409 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (26.60 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
198.61 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
94.89%
Max deposit load:
11.03%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.84
Long Trades:
86 (45.26%)
Short Trades:
104 (54.74%)
Profit Factor:
2.36
Expected Payoff:
2.39 EUR
Average Profit:
5.71 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.42 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-12.47 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-141.94 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
7.33%
Annual Forecast:
88.95%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.37 EUR
Maximal:
159.44 EUR (11.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.05% (158.56 EUR)
By Equity:
25.53% (264.07 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|172
|EURUSD
|18
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|538
|EURUSD
|-21
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|10K
|EURUSD
|-230
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +128.41 EUR
Worst trade: -45 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.60 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.47 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXFlatMT4-LiveServer
|0.00 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 102
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 27
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 12
|
Swissquote-Live1
|0.00 × 8
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
RoyalPlatforms-Real
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 30
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 4
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 12
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.00 × 7
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
WSXLLC-Live
|0.00 × 13
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 42
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 20
|
InfinoxCapital-Live05
|0.00 × 5
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 24
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
45%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
EUR
EUR
27
96%
190
72%
95%
2.35
2.39
EUR
EUR
26%
1:500