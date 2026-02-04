SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Titan Gravity and Titan Gold Explosion
Marco De Donno

Titan Gravity and Titan Gold Explosion

Marco De Donno
Marco De Donno

Marco De Donno

1 (1)
Hi, my name is Marco 🙋‍♂️
I am an independent developer with a passion for finance.
Trader for years, I started developing trading algorithms some time ago.
I am a developer specializing in the design of trading algorithms.
8 products 4 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 31%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
400
Profit Trades:
294 (73.50%)
Loss Trades:
106 (26.50%)
Best trade:
16.92 EUR
Worst trade:
-23.01 EUR
Gross Profit:
952.84 EUR (241 510 pips)
Gross Loss:
-796.04 EUR (481 222 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (74.55 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
74.55 EUR (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
28.11%
Max deposit load:
9.73%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.39
Long Trades:
163 (40.75%)
Short Trades:
237 (59.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
0.39 EUR
Average Profit:
3.24 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.51 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-33.32 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.72 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
28.98%
Annual Forecast:
351.61%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47.64 EUR
Maximal:
65.73 EUR (12.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.69% (65.73 EUR)
By Equity:
22.91% (107.12 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 288
AUDCAD 41
BTCUSD 32
NZDCAD 30
AUDJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
GBPCHF 1
AUDCHF 1
AUDNZD 1
GBPCAD 1
EURCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 277
AUDCAD 40
BTCUSD -117
NZDCAD 30
AUDJPY 8
NZDJPY -51
GBPCHF 2
AUDCHF 1
AUDNZD -1
GBPCAD -11
EURCAD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 19K
AUDCAD 2.2K
BTCUSD -260K
NZDCAD 1.9K
AUDJPY 624
NZDJPY -3.1K
GBPCHF 195
AUDCHF 109
AUDNZD -65
GBPCAD -733
EURCAD 28
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.92 EUR
Worst trade: -23 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +74.55 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.32 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Forex.com-Live 536
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.23 × 111
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.44 × 36
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 9
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.76 × 17
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
Headway-Real
1.00 × 6
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.10 × 3693
134 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This account is managed by the Titan Gravity EA and the Titan Gold Explosion EA.
Both strategies are designed for long-term investments with safety features (Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop).
No reviews
2026.07.01 14:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.68% of days out of 147 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.09 16:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.09 14:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.8% of days out of 125 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.22 19:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.21 01:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.94% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.20 16:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.18 02:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.97% of days out of 103 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.18 00:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.11 23:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.04 17:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.04 16:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.28 06:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.21 05:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.16 11:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.12 22:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.06 04:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.26 09:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.23 14:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.23 01:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.20 10:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Titan Gravity and Titan Gold Explosion
30 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
657
EUR
27
79%
400
73%
28%
1.19
0.39
EUR
23%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.