- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
400
Profit Trades:
294 (73.50%)
Loss Trades:
106 (26.50%)
Best trade:
16.92 EUR
Worst trade:
-23.01 EUR
Gross Profit:
952.84 EUR (241 510 pips)
Gross Loss:
-796.04 EUR (481 222 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (74.55 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
74.55 EUR (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
28.11%
Max deposit load:
9.73%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.39
Long Trades:
163 (40.75%)
Short Trades:
237 (59.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
0.39 EUR
Average Profit:
3.24 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.51 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-33.32 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.72 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
28.98%
Annual Forecast:
351.61%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47.64 EUR
Maximal:
65.73 EUR (12.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.69% (65.73 EUR)
By Equity:
22.91% (107.12 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|288
|AUDCAD
|41
|BTCUSD
|32
|NZDCAD
|30
|AUDJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|277
|AUDCAD
|40
|BTCUSD
|-117
|NZDCAD
|30
|AUDJPY
|8
|NZDJPY
|-51
|GBPCHF
|2
|AUDCHF
|1
|AUDNZD
|-1
|GBPCAD
|-11
|EURCAD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|19K
|AUDCAD
|2.2K
|BTCUSD
|-260K
|NZDCAD
|1.9K
|AUDJPY
|624
|NZDJPY
|-3.1K
|GBPCHF
|195
|AUDCHF
|109
|AUDNZD
|-65
|GBPCAD
|-733
|EURCAD
|28
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.92 EUR
Worst trade: -23 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +74.55 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.32 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.23 × 111
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.44 × 36
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 9
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.76 × 17
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
Headway-Real
|1.00 × 6
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.10 × 3693
This account is managed by the Titan Gravity EA and the Titan Gold Explosion EA.
Both strategies are designed for long-term investments with safety features (Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop).
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
USD
657
EUR
EUR
27
79%
400
73%
28%
1.19
0.39
EUR
EUR
23%
1:500