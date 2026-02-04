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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Theorem AI EA
Anton Vizzhachii

Theorem AI EA

Anton Vizzhachii
Anton Vizzhachii

Anton Vizzhachii

4.5 (8)
Quantix Engineering Team — Profile Description
We are a small independent engineering team focused on the development of structured algorithmic trading systems.
Our work is built around one core principle:
risk management comes before performance.
6 products 7 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 700 USD per month
growth since 2025 301%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
88
Profit Trades:
82 (93.18%)
Loss Trades:
6 (6.82%)
Best trade:
312.98 USD
Worst trade:
-1 534.70 USD
Gross Profit:
7 125.64 USD (204 067 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 621.99 USD (181 679 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (3 293.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 293.30 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
2.08%
Max deposit load:
29.68%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
46 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.40
Long Trades:
41 (46.59%)
Short Trades:
47 (53.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
17.09 USD
Average Profit:
86.90 USD
Average Loss:
-937.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 808.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 808.64 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-56.33%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 721.94 USD (68.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.56% (3 721.94 USD)
By Equity:
42.99% (1 385.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 88
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 22K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +312.98 USD
Worst trade: -1 535 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 293.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 808.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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376 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.04 00:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 00:44
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 3.66% of days out of 273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.04 00:44
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.03 19:42
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.10 00:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.09 04:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.02 19:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.25 07:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.19 04:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.16 03:02
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.16 02:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.09 17:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.02 15:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.02 14:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.29 11:59
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.26 14:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.26 02:00
No swaps are charged
2026.05.26 02:00
No swaps are charged
2026.05.26 01:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.25 11:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Theorem AI EA
700 USD per month
301%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
40
100%
88
93%
2%
1.26
17.09
USD
69%
1:500
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