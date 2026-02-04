- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
88
Profit Trades:
82 (93.18%)
Loss Trades:
6 (6.82%)
Best trade:
312.98 USD
Worst trade:
-1 534.70 USD
Gross Profit:
7 125.64 USD (204 067 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 621.99 USD (181 679 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (3 293.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 293.30 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
2.08%
Max deposit load:
29.68%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
46 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.40
Long Trades:
41 (46.59%)
Short Trades:
47 (53.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
17.09 USD
Average Profit:
86.90 USD
Average Loss:
-937.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 808.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 808.64 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-56.33%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 721.94 USD (68.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.56% (3 721.94 USD)
By Equity:
42.99% (1 385.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|88
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|22K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +312.98 USD
Worst trade: -1 535 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 293.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 808.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 172
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
700 USD per month
301%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
40
100%
88
93%
2%
1.26
17.09
USD
USD
69%
1:500