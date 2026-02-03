SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Rider DensFridel
Denis Adha

Gold Rider DensFridel

Denis Adha
Denis Adha

Denis Adha

4 (6)
I constantly strive to enhance my skills and knowledge in areas such as market analysis, risk management, and EA/Indicator development. I am committed to continuous learning and growth in the world of trading, with the goal of developing smarter and more effective trading strategies.
7 products 1 signal 1 code 1 topic 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
1 / 8 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 267%
InstaFinance-UK.com
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
146
Profit Trades:
95 (65.06%)
Loss Trades:
51 (34.93%)
Best trade:
3 577.86 USD
Worst trade:
-1 093.01 USD
Gross Profit:
28 083.09 USD (160 412 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 561.14 USD (110 328 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (8 663.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 663.01 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
12.63%
Max deposit load:
5.02%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.08
Long Trades:
78 (53.42%)
Short Trades:
68 (46.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.70
Expected Payoff:
78.92 USD
Average Profit:
295.61 USD
Average Loss:
-324.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-595.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 329.05 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
8.82%
Annual Forecast:
107.07%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
107.57 USD
Maximal:
2 824.80 USD (19.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.06% (2 824.80 USD)
By Equity:
12.50% (826.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD.m 146
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD.m 12K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD.m 50K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 577.86 USD
Worst trade: -1 093 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 663.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -595.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-UK.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

https://densfridel.com
No reviews
2026.06.22 04:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 09:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.26 03:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.25 07:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.23 17:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.13 02:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.06 08:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.05 09:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.26 06:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.19 07:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.18 10:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.03.11 15:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.11 14:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.09 10:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.02.09 10:29
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:300 - 1:1000
2026.02.09 09:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.02.09 09:27
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:300 - 1:1000
2026.02.05 03:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.02.05 02:18
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.02.03 09:03
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Rider DensFridel
30 USD per month
267%
1
8
USD
14K
USD
27
98%
146
65%
13%
1.69
78.92
USD
25%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.