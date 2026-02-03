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Kristianus Nugroho Pudyantoro

Auto Assist AFA by TF ID

Kristianus Nugroho Pudyantoro
Kristianus Nugroho Pudyantoro

Kristianus Nugroho Pudyantoro

0 reviews
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 69 USD per month
growth since 2026 -60%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
485
Profit Trades:
220 (45.36%)
Loss Trades:
265 (54.64%)
Best trade:
249.20 USD
Worst trade:
-251.00 USD
Gross Profit:
23 253.72 USD (764 888 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 694.49 USD (805 647 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (881.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
890.70 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
51.40%
Max deposit load:
28.57%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.36
Long Trades:
288 (59.38%)
Short Trades:
197 (40.62%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-5.03 USD
Average Profit:
105.70 USD
Average Loss:
-96.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-2 062.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 062.34 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
32.09%
Annual Forecast:
389.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 767.15 USD
Maximal:
6 695.36 USD (84.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
85.60% (6 695.36 USD)
By Equity:
12.79% (361.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 473
GBPJPY 2
CHFJPY 2
AUDJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
EURUSD 1
CADJPY 1
EURJPY 1
USDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -2.3K
GBPJPY 57
CHFJPY -21
AUDJPY -29
NZDJPY -59
EURUSD 0
CADJPY -21
EURJPY -38
USDJPY -9
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -39K
GBPJPY 2.1K
CHFJPY 0
AUDJPY -418
NZDJPY -1.5K
EURUSD 53
CADJPY -525
EURJPY -955
USDJPY -210
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +249.20 USD
Worst trade: -251 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +881.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 062.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

HFMarkets-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 21
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
320 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Auto Assist Trade

Cooked by TimeFreedom.id

Balance : $5.000
Start Trade : February 3, 2026
Lot : 0.03
Pair : XAUUSD
Broker : MaxRichGroup



No reviews
2026.04.14 10:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.15 23:33
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.03.12 16:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.11 23:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.06 02:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.05 16:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.04 19:26
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.04 19:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.04 18:26
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.04 18:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.04 03:41
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.04 03:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.03 16:34
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.03 16:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.03 12:31
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.03 12:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.03 00:23
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.03 00:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.02 16:19
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.02 16:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Auto Assist AFA by TF ID
69 USD per month
-60%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
27
0%
485
45%
51%
0.90
-5.03
USD
86%
1:50
Copy

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