The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

HFMarkets-Live Server2 0.00 × 1 EGlobalTrade-Cent7 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live08 0.00 × 1 AdmiralMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 AGMGroupLtd-Real 0.00 × 21 MetasGroup-Live 0.00 × 2 Darwinex-LiveUK 0.00 × 2 PHP-LiveLiquidity1 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.00 × 3 ATCBrokers-US Live 0.00 × 8 HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2 0.00 × 1 Alpari-PRO 0.00 × 1 AM-UK-Live 0.00 × 1 Deltastock-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live03 0.00 × 2 QTrade-Server 0.00 × 2 AlSalamBank-Live 0.00 × 1 FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server 0.00 × 1 QTrade-Classic Server 0.00 × 1 FXTG-Main Server 1 0.00 × 1 CollectiveFX-LIVE1 0.00 × 1 CFHMarkets-Real 0.00 × 2 NetoTrade-Primary 0.00 × 1 FXNet-Real 0.00 × 1 GhanaFX-Main 0.00 × 1 320 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor