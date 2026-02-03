- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
485
Profit Trades:
220 (45.36%)
Loss Trades:
265 (54.64%)
Best trade:
249.20 USD
Worst trade:
-251.00 USD
Gross Profit:
23 253.72 USD (764 888 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 694.49 USD (805 647 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (881.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
890.70 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
51.40%
Max deposit load:
28.57%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.36
Long Trades:
288 (59.38%)
Short Trades:
197 (40.62%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-5.03 USD
Average Profit:
105.70 USD
Average Loss:
-96.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-2 062.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 062.34 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
32.09%
Annual Forecast:
389.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 767.15 USD
Maximal:
6 695.36 USD (84.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
85.60% (6 695.36 USD)
By Equity:
12.79% (361.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|473
|GBPJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-2.3K
|GBPJPY
|57
|CHFJPY
|-21
|AUDJPY
|-29
|NZDJPY
|-59
|EURUSD
|0
|CADJPY
|-21
|EURJPY
|-38
|USDJPY
|-9
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-39K
|GBPJPY
|2.1K
|CHFJPY
|0
|AUDJPY
|-418
|NZDJPY
|-1.5K
|EURUSD
|53
|CADJPY
|-525
|EURJPY
|-955
|USDJPY
|-210
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +249.20 USD
Worst trade: -251 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +881.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 062.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
HFMarkets-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
Auto Assist Trade
Balance : $5.000
Cooked by TimeFreedom.id
Balance : $5.000
Start Trade : February 3, 2026
Lot : 0.03
Pair : XAUUSD
Broker : MaxRichGroup
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
69 USD per month
-60%
0
0
USD
USD
3.2K
USD
USD
27
0%
485
45%
51%
0.90
-5.03
USD
USD
86%
1:50