- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 032
Profit Trades:
551 (53.39%)
Loss Trades:
481 (46.61%)
Best trade:
102.84 USD
Worst trade:
-91.08 USD
Gross Profit:
5 549.65 USD (535 502 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 842.93 USD (463 996 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (203.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
203.98 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
19.79%
Max deposit load:
5.20%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.28
Long Trades:
505 (48.93%)
Short Trades:
527 (51.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.68 USD
Average Profit:
10.07 USD
Average Loss:
-10.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-50.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-173.92 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
13.03%
Annual Forecast:
158.04%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
95.38 USD
Maximal:
310.10 USD (21.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.64% (310.10 USD)
By Equity:
5.36% (55.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1032
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|707
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|72K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +102.84 USD
Worst trade: -91 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +203.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.52 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|4.05 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|5.75 × 79
|
TradersWay-Live
|13.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
|16.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|18.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
71%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
27
98%
1 032
53%
20%
1.14
0.68
USD
USD
22%
1:500