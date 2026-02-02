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KITTINU MUAYTENG

PBX Alpha2

KITTINU MUAYTENG
KITTINU MUAYTENG

KITTINU MUAYTENG

0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 71%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 032
Profit Trades:
551 (53.39%)
Loss Trades:
481 (46.61%)
Best trade:
102.84 USD
Worst trade:
-91.08 USD
Gross Profit:
5 549.65 USD (535 502 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 842.93 USD (463 996 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (203.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
203.98 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
19.79%
Max deposit load:
5.20%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.28
Long Trades:
505 (48.93%)
Short Trades:
527 (51.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.68 USD
Average Profit:
10.07 USD
Average Loss:
-10.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-50.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-173.92 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
13.03%
Annual Forecast:
158.04%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
95.38 USD
Maximal:
310.10 USD (21.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.64% (310.10 USD)
By Equity:
5.36% (55.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1032
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 707
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 72K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +102.84 USD
Worst trade: -91 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +203.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
4.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
16.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live26
18.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.04.23 12:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.23 09:53
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.23 09:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.22 06:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.21 05:04
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.8% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.20 13:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.13 06:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.06 03:58
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.01 11:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.24 17:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.24 15:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.24 13:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.24 07:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.24 05:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.23 12:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.17 07:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.27% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.12 11:04
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.03.02 04:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.02 03:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.02 00:15
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PBX Alpha2
999 USD per month
71%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
27
98%
1 032
53%
20%
1.14
0.68
USD
22%
1:500
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