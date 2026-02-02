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Anton Efremov

RollBack

Anton Efremov
Anton Efremov

Anton Efremov

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 18%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
74
Profit Trades:
49 (66.21%)
Loss Trades:
25 (33.78%)
Best trade:
24.17 USD
Worst trade:
-25.78 USD
Gross Profit:
299.21 USD (21 212 pips)
Gross Loss:
-140.86 USD (7 153 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (80.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80.61 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
67.42%
Max deposit load:
2.23%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
3.77
Long Trades:
27 (36.49%)
Short Trades:
47 (63.51%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
2.14 USD
Average Profit:
6.11 USD
Average Loss:
-5.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-28.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.76 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.26%
Annual Forecast:
-3.15%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
42.00 USD (5.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.12% (41.18 USD)
By Equity:
7.86% (44.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD 9
EURCAD 9
AUDUSD 8
AUDNZD 6
EURUSD 5
EURNZD 5
USDCHF 5
AUDCHF 4
AUDCAD 4
NZDUSD 4
USDCAD 4
NZDCHF 3
EURAUD 2
GBPCHF 2
CADCHF 2
GBPUSD 1
EURCHF 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD 20
EURCAD 14
AUDUSD 31
AUDNZD 2
EURUSD 14
EURNZD -14
USDCHF 10
AUDCHF -9
AUDCAD 27
NZDUSD -22
USDCAD 7
NZDCHF 17
EURAUD 14
GBPCHF 20
CADCHF 11
GBPUSD 5
EURCHF 14
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD 2.2K
EURCAD 1.3K
AUDUSD 1.8K
AUDNZD 608
EURUSD 1.6K
EURNZD -1K
USDCHF 515
AUDCHF 323
AUDCAD 2.2K
NZDUSD -325
USDCAD 591
NZDCHF 618
EURAUD 2.1K
GBPCHF 532
CADCHF 337
GBPUSD 468
EURCHF 289
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.17 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 8
RannForex-Server
0.00 × 3
Just2Trade-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.06 × 49
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.07 × 112
Exness-MT5Real3
0.09 × 175
Coinexx-Live
0.09 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
0.11 × 142
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
0.16 × 243
OctaFX-Real2
0.20 × 44
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.28 × 674
Exness-MT5Real15
0.33 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.43 × 7
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
0.43 × 65
FusionMarkets-Live
0.43 × 88
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.44 × 39
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.47 × 43
RoboForex-ECN
0.47 × 138
QTrade-Server
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.52 × 341
Exness-MT5Real5
0.53 × 214
GoMarkets-Live
0.69 × 32
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.74 × 46
51 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.06.23 11:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.22 02:18
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.18 10:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.01 02:39
No swaps are charged
2026.06.01 02:39
No swaps are charged
2026.06.01 02:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.01 01:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.29 11:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.27 13:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.07 00:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.06 14:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.16 03:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.16 02:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.15 10:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.15 09:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.14 03:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.07 23:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.07 05:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.13 08:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.02.13 07:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RollBack
30 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
27
79%
74
66%
67%
2.12
2.14
USD
8%
1:500
Copy

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