The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 0.00 × 8 RannForex-Server 0.00 × 3 Just2Trade-MT5 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real2 0.06 × 49 ICMarketsEU-MT5 0.07 × 112 Exness-MT5Real3 0.09 × 175 Coinexx-Live 0.09 × 11 Exness-MT5Real7 0.11 × 142 AlpariEvrasia-MT5 0.16 × 243 OctaFX-Real2 0.20 × 44 TitanFX-MT5-01 0.28 × 674 Exness-MT5Real15 0.33 × 3 Tickmill-Live 0.43 × 7 HTOTAL.RU-MT5 0.43 × 65 FusionMarkets-Live 0.43 × 88 AdmiralMarkets-MT5 0.44 × 39 AlpariEvrasia-Real01 0.47 × 43 RoboForex-ECN 0.47 × 138 QTrade-Server 0.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.52 × 341 Exness-MT5Real5 0.53 × 214 GoMarkets-Live 0.69 × 32 FIBOGroup-MT5 Server 0.74 × 46 51 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor