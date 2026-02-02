- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|226
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|281
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|28K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Gold V2 fixed lot for more smooth curve for lower risk to copy.
Risk : fixed 0.01
One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid.
You can copy here with subscription fee.
Or freely copy on EBC directly, but it's need you to register an account with my EBC's link : click me
Then I will PM you the details, thanks.
2026-2-9, made withdrawal 277 for another system. Before was 500 usd deposit and fixed 0.02 lot, now 0.01 lot.
2026-3-31, made withdrawal 160 to test Gold V3 on EBC.2026-5-22，Gen V Gold V2 EA was released : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178089
USD
USD
USD