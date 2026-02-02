Gold V2 fixed lot for more smooth curve for lower risk to copy.

Risk : fixed 0.01

One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid.

You can copy here with subscription fee.

Or freely copy on EBC directly, but it's need you to register an account with my EBC's link : click me

Then I will PM you the details, thanks.









2026-2-9, made withdrawal 277 for another system. Before was 500 usd deposit and fixed 0.02 lot, now 0.01 lot.

2026-3-31, made withdrawal 160 to test Gold V3 on EBC.

2026-5-22，Gen V Gold V2 EA was released :