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Qi Kai Fan

Gold V2 EBC 260 Fixed lot MT5 M30

Qi Kai Fan
Qi Kai Fan

Qi Kai Fan

3.5 (2)
Hello everyone, nice to meet you all FX trading enthusiasts here in the mql5 community.
I have posted a certain number of signals, some of which are just for the convenience of my management. For example, some accounts with a leverage of 1000 cannot be followed due to system restrictions.
1 product 24 signals 1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 104%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
226
Profit Trades:
152 (67.25%)
Loss Trades:
74 (32.74%)
Best trade:
44.42 USD
Worst trade:
-17.24 USD
Gross Profit:
885.71 USD (81 939 pips)
Gross Loss:
-604.47 USD (54 270 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (16.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
92.28 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
1.08%
Max deposit load:
8.30%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.79
Long Trades:
106 (46.90%)
Short Trades:
120 (53.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
1.24 USD
Average Profit:
5.83 USD
Average Loss:
-8.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-52.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-52.90 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-11.14%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
74.20 USD (12.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.48% (73.96 USD)
By Equity:
2.48% (6.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 226
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 281
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 28K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +44.42 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -52.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.03 × 36
Exness-MT5Real
5.83 × 6
FxPro-MT5
9.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
10.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 4
18.79 × 52
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
19.25 × 8
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Gold V2  fixed lot for more smooth curve for lower risk to copy.

Risk :  fixed 0.01

One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid.

You can copy here with subscription fee.

Or freely copy on EBC directly,   but it's need you to register an account with my EBC's link : click me 

Then I will PM you the details, thanks.



2026-2-9, made withdrawal 277 for another system. Before was 500 usd deposit and fixed 0.02 lot, now 0.01 lot.

2026-3-31, made withdrawal 160 to test Gold V3 on EBC. 

2026-5-22，Gen V Gold V2 EA was released : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178089 
No reviews
2026.07.13 14:43
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 162 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.29 14:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.23 02:44
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.93% of days out of 142 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.03 09:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.03 06:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.13 03:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.15 21:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.08 23:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.05 14:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.04 15:24
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.02.27 14:37
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.02.27 14:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.20 07:33
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.02.17 06:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.02.04 15:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.02.02 02:27
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.02.02 02:27
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.02.02 02:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.02 02:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold V2 EBC 260 Fixed lot MT5 M30
50 USD per month
104%
0
0
USD
344
USD
27
100%
226
67%
1%
1.46
1.24
USD
18%
1:500
Copy

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