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Lai Yin Wong

Solo levelling

Lai Yin Wong
Lai Yin Wong

Lai Yin Wong

4 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 187%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 588
Profit Trades:
1 157 (72.85%)
Loss Trades:
431 (27.14%)
Best trade:
335.34 USD
Worst trade:
-612.96 USD
Gross Profit:
27 768.96 USD (1 089 340 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 738.45 USD (954 773 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (236.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
426.97 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
50.22%
Max deposit load:
8.17%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.33
Long Trades:
702 (44.21%)
Short Trades:
886 (55.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
4.43 USD
Average Profit:
24.00 USD
Average Loss:
-48.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-2 427.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 427.96 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
10.67%
Annual Forecast:
129.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
187.88 USD
Maximal:
3 014.27 USD (27.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.93% (3 014.27 USD)
By Equity:
21.19% (850.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1588
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 7K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 135K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +335.34 USD
Worst trade: -613 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +236.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 427.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
4.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
16.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live26
18.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.05.25 03:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.22 17:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.19 07:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.18 17:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.15 00:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.13 05:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.08 21:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.08 17:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.08 13:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.07 20:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.07 16:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.03 22:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.15 12:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.06 01:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.02 06:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.13 09:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.13 06:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.12 12:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.12 04:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.07 06:33
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Solo levelling
30 USD per month
187%
0
0
USD
6.6K
USD
27
100%
1 588
72%
50%
1.33
4.43
USD
37%
1:500
Copy

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