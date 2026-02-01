- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 588
Profit Trades:
1 157 (72.85%)
Loss Trades:
431 (27.14%)
Best trade:
335.34 USD
Worst trade:
-612.96 USD
Gross Profit:
27 768.96 USD (1 089 340 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 738.45 USD (954 773 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (236.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
426.97 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
50.22%
Max deposit load:
8.17%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.33
Long Trades:
702 (44.21%)
Short Trades:
886 (55.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
4.43 USD
Average Profit:
24.00 USD
Average Loss:
-48.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-2 427.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 427.96 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
10.67%
Annual Forecast:
129.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
187.88 USD
Maximal:
3 014.27 USD (27.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.93% (3 014.27 USD)
By Equity:
21.19% (850.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1588
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|7K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|135K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +335.34 USD
Worst trade: -613 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +236.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 427.96 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|4.05 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|5.75 × 79
|
TradersWay-Live
|13.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
|16.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|18.00 × 1
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
187%
0
0
USD
USD
6.6K
USD
USD
27
100%
1 588
72%
50%
1.33
4.43
USD
USD
37%
1:500