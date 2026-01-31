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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Tanot FT 2
Arun D Gandhi

Tanot FT 2

Arun D Gandhi
Arun D Gandhi

Arun D Gandhi

0 reviews
Reliability
48 weeks
1 / 31 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 40%
MEXAtlantic-Real
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
226
Profit Trades:
156 (69.02%)
Loss Trades:
70 (30.97%)
Best trade:
113.28 USD
Worst trade:
-131.92 USD
Gross Profit:
2 603.22 USD (24 950 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 395.59 USD (20 580 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (326.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
326.45 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
27.85%
Max deposit load:
2.19%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.33
Long Trades:
109 (48.23%)
Short Trades:
117 (51.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
5.34 USD
Average Profit:
16.69 USD
Average Loss:
-19.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-203.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-236.52 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.75%
Annual Forecast:
57.61%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
278.80 USD (10.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.66% (263.53 USD)
By Equity:
8.56% (379.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD... 220
AUDJPY... 2
USDJPY... 1
XAUUSD... 1
EURGBP... 1
AUDCAD... 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD... 1.2K
AUDJPY... 4
USDJPY... 0
XAUUSD... -3
EURGBP... 1
AUDCAD... -1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD... 4.2K
AUDJPY... 444
USDJPY... 0
XAUUSD... -309
EURGBP... 4
AUDCAD... -16
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +113.28 USD
Worst trade: -132 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +326.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -203.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MEXAtlantic-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data


Keep Life Simple!

  • Trend: by Bond & DXY, with Ichimoku
  • Trade Strategy: Trendline BOs on RSI, Divergences & Structures in the direction of trend. 
  • Target: 3%/mo (& Compound it)
  • Trade only EURUSD for focus and depth.
  • Minimum investment: USD 2,000/-


No reviews
2026.07.23 12:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.21 16:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.24 17:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.23 21:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.29 11:59
No swaps are charged
2026.05.29 11:59
No swaps are charged
2026.05.28 04:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.26 08:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.26 07:21
No swaps are charged
2026.05.26 07:21
No swaps are charged
2026.05.25 11:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.21 10:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.08 09:05
No swaps are charged
2026.05.08 09:05
No swaps are charged
2026.04.24 10:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.03.20 15:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.20 07:07
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.03.19 16:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.16 21:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.05 14:08
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tanot FT 2
30 USD per month
40%
1
31
USD
4.7K
USD
48
87%
226
69%
28%
1.86
5.34
USD
9%
1:200
Copy

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