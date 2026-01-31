- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
226
Profit Trades:
156 (69.02%)
Loss Trades:
70 (30.97%)
Best trade:
113.28 USD
Worst trade:
-131.92 USD
Gross Profit:
2 603.22 USD (24 950 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 395.59 USD (20 580 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (326.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
326.45 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
27.85%
Max deposit load:
2.19%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.33
Long Trades:
109 (48.23%)
Short Trades:
117 (51.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
5.34 USD
Average Profit:
16.69 USD
Average Loss:
-19.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-203.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-236.52 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.75%
Annual Forecast:
57.61%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
278.80 USD (10.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.66% (263.53 USD)
By Equity:
8.56% (379.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD...
|220
|AUDJPY...
|2
|USDJPY...
|1
|XAUUSD...
|1
|EURGBP...
|1
|AUDCAD...
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD...
|1.2K
|AUDJPY...
|4
|USDJPY...
|0
|XAUUSD...
|-3
|EURGBP...
|1
|AUDCAD...
|-1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD...
|4.2K
|AUDJPY...
|444
|USDJPY...
|0
|XAUUSD...
|-309
|EURGBP...
|4
|AUDCAD...
|-16
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +113.28 USD
Worst trade: -132 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +326.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -203.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MEXAtlantic-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Keep Life Simple!
- Trend: by Bond & DXY, with Ichimoku
- Trade Strategy: Trendline BOs on RSI, Divergences & Structures in the direction of trend.
- Target: 3%/mo (& Compound it)
- Trade only EURUSD for focus and depth.
- Minimum investment: USD 2,000/-
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
40%
1
31
USD
USD
4.7K
USD
USD
48
87%
226
69%
28%
1.86
5.34
USD
USD
9%
1:200