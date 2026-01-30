- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDrfd
|104
|USDJPYrfd
|43
|USDCHFrfd
|26
|#SPX
|15
|#LCO
|9
|XAUUSDrfd
|8
|EURCHFrfd
|6
|#TSLA
|4
|#LKOH
|4
|#INTC
|3
|#TATN
|2
|#AMD
|2
|#GAZP
|1
|USDTRYrfd
|1
|AUDNZDrfd
|1
|#CSCO
|1
|#DELL
|1
|#HPE
|1
|#UNH
|1
|#NDX
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDrfd
|-80
|USDJPYrfd
|-7
|USDCHFrfd
|283
|#SPX
|-1
|#LCO
|-2
|XAUUSDrfd
|-235
|EURCHFrfd
|136
|#TSLA
|-5
|#LKOH
|-26
|#INTC
|-7
|#TATN
|-15
|#AMD
|-3
|#GAZP
|-7
|USDTRYrfd
|-8
|AUDNZDrfd
|2
|#CSCO
|0
|#DELL
|0
|#HPE
|0
|#UNH
|0
|#NDX
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDrfd
|-3.4K
|USDJPYrfd
|1.5K
|USDCHFrfd
|743
|#SPX
|11K
|#LCO
|284
|XAUUSDrfd
|-16K
|EURCHFrfd
|583
|#TSLA
|-3.2K
|#LKOH
|-1.5K
|#INTC
|-3.2K
|#TATN
|-840
|#AMD
|-6.1K
|#GAZP
|-406
|USDTRYrfd
|-30K
|AUDNZDrfd
|27
|#CSCO
|-296
|#DELL
|4.2K
|#HPE
|-42
|#UNH
|2.3K
|#NDX
|4.3K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
The Superiority of Mathematics Over Market Chaos
Algorithmic trading of the EUR/CHF synthetic spread. Full automation, a fixed 3% risk, and protection against market noise. The ideal choice for portfolio diversification with a focus on capital preservation and steady growth.
We don’t predict price movements — we exploit their inefficiencies. Using Alfa Node technology, the strategy identifies statistical anomalies between EURUSD and USDCHF. This is pure arbitrage: when the pairs diverge too far, we profit from their inevitable reversion to the mean.
USD
RUB
RUB