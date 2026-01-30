SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AlfaNode
Nikita Belousov

AlfaNode

Nikita Belousov
Nikita Belousov

Nikita Belousov

Я quantitative trader (алготрейдер), разрабатываю и тестирую торговые алгоритмы. Создал алгоритм под названием Alfa Node.
1 topic
0 reviews
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -22%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
234
Profit Trades:
121 (51.70%)
Loss Trades:
113 (48.29%)
Best trade:
14 553.96 RUB
Worst trade:
-13 206.29 RUB
Gross Profit:
145 677.41 RUB (64 657 pips)
Gross Loss:
-144 124.02 RUB (104 046 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (16 779.18 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16 779.18 RUB (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
57.64%
Max deposit load:
92.79%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.04
Long Trades:
104 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
130 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
6.64 RUB
Average Profit:
1 203.95 RUB
Average Loss:
-1 275.43 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 041.26 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24 863.05 RUB (6)
Monthly growth:
-10.72%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
38%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13 206.29 RUB
Maximal:
35 610.64 RUB (26.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.49% (33 910.51 RUB)
By Equity:
20.39% (1 688.91 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDrfd 104
USDJPYrfd 43
USDCHFrfd 26
#SPX 15
#LCO 9
XAUUSDrfd 8
EURCHFrfd 6
#TSLA 4
#LKOH 4
#INTC 3
#TATN 2
#AMD 2
#GAZP 1
USDTRYrfd 1
AUDNZDrfd 1
#CSCO 1
#DELL 1
#HPE 1
#UNH 1
#NDX 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDrfd -80
USDJPYrfd -7
USDCHFrfd 283
#SPX -1
#LCO -2
XAUUSDrfd -235
EURCHFrfd 136
#TSLA -5
#LKOH -26
#INTC -7
#TATN -15
#AMD -3
#GAZP -7
USDTRYrfd -8
AUDNZDrfd 2
#CSCO 0
#DELL 0
#HPE 0
#UNH 0
#NDX 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDrfd -3.4K
USDJPYrfd 1.5K
USDCHFrfd 743
#SPX 11K
#LCO 284
XAUUSDrfd -16K
EURCHFrfd 583
#TSLA -3.2K
#LKOH -1.5K
#INTC -3.2K
#TATN -840
#AMD -6.1K
#GAZP -406
USDTRYrfd -30K
AUDNZDrfd 27
#CSCO -296
#DELL 4.2K
#HPE -42
#UNH 2.3K
#NDX 4.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14 553.96 RUB
Worst trade: -13 206 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +16 779.18 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 041.26 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

The Superiority of Mathematics Over Market Chaos

Algorithmic trading of the EUR/CHF synthetic spread. Full automation, a fixed 3% risk, and protection against market noise. The ideal choice for portfolio diversification with a focus on capital preservation and steady growth.

We don’t predict price movements — we exploit their inefficiencies. Using Alfa Node technology, the strategy identifies statistical anomalies between EURUSD and USDCHF. This is pure arbitrage: when the pairs diverge too far, we profit from their inevitable reversion to the mean.


No reviews
2026.06.25 13:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.23 16:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.11 17:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.05 14:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.57% of days out of 176 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.04 11:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.28 15:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.6% of days out of 168 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.28 13:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.19 23:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.19 16:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.20 14:16
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.04% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.18 14:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.17 21:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.20 23:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.16 14:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.10 13:47
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.03 06:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.03 06:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.02.03 05:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.03 05:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.02.02 17:37
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.77% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AlfaNode
30 USD per month
-22%
0
0
USD
12K
RUB
34
38%
234
51%
58%
1.01
6.64
RUB
42%
1:40
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.