The Superiority of Mathematics Over Market Chaos

Algorithmic trading of the EUR/CHF synthetic spread. Full automation, a fixed 3% risk, and protection against market noise. The ideal choice for portfolio diversification with a focus on capital preservation and steady growth.

We don’t predict price movements — we exploit their inefficiencies. Using Alfa Node technology, the strategy identifies statistical anomalies between EURUSD and USDCHF. This is pure arbitrage: when the pairs diverge too far, we profit from their inevitable reversion to the mean.