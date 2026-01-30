- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
483
Profit Trades:
321 (66.45%)
Loss Trades:
162 (33.54%)
Best trade:
151.90 USD
Worst trade:
-98.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 836.01 USD (471 934 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 059.91 USD (721 104 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (215.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
287.06 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
14.92%
Max deposit load:
29.98%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.19
Long Trades:
235 (48.65%)
Short Trades:
248 (51.35%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.46 USD
Average Profit:
8.83 USD
Average Loss:
-18.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-45.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-165.06 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-8.88%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
253.98 USD
Maximal:
1 157.03 USD (85.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.38% (1 156.53 USD)
By Equity:
9.74% (90.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|197
|BTCUSD
|111
|USDJPY
|95
|GBPUSD
|54
|NZDUSD
|26
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-142
|BTCUSD
|-96
|USDJPY
|76
|GBPUSD
|2
|NZDUSD
|-64
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.9K
|BTCUSD
|-259K
|USDJPY
|2.2K
|GBPUSD
|7
|NZDUSD
|-1K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +151.90 USD
Worst trade: -98 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +215.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageMarkets-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.65 × 1593
|
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
|0.91 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.94 × 1637
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.22 × 9
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|1.58 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.00 × 2
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|3.02 × 87
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|4.16 × 113
|
TradersWay-Live
|6.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|7.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|8.14 × 124
|
RSGFinance-Live
|9.42 × 43
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|18.00 × 1
|
GrandCapital-Server
|24.00 × 4
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-12%
0
0
USD
USD
635
USD
USD
33
100%
483
66%
15%
0.92
-0.46
USD
USD
65%
1:200