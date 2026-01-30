The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageMarkets-Live 16 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-5 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live32 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.20 × 5 ICMarkets-Live03 0.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.65 × 1593 MonetaMarketsTrading-Live 0.91 × 53 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.94 × 1637 ICMarketsSC-Live12 1.22 × 9 LiteForex-ECN.com 1.58 × 12 ICMarketsSC-Live10 2.00 × 2 FPTradingLLC-Live4 2.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live14 3.02 × 87 VantageInternational-Live 16 4.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live06 4.16 × 113 TradersWay-Live 6.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live25 7.00 × 3 RoboForex-ProCent-8 8.14 × 124 RSGFinance-Live 9.42 × 43 ICMarketsSC-Live26 18.00 × 1 GrandCapital-Server 24.00 × 4 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor