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Van Ngoc Nguyen

Better AI Trading

Van Ngoc Nguyen
Van Ngoc Nguyen

Van Ngoc Nguyen

0 reviews
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -12%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
483
Profit Trades:
321 (66.45%)
Loss Trades:
162 (33.54%)
Best trade:
151.90 USD
Worst trade:
-98.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 836.01 USD (471 934 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 059.91 USD (721 104 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (215.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
287.06 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
14.92%
Max deposit load:
29.98%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.19
Long Trades:
235 (48.65%)
Short Trades:
248 (51.35%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.46 USD
Average Profit:
8.83 USD
Average Loss:
-18.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-45.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-165.06 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-8.88%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
253.98 USD
Maximal:
1 157.03 USD (85.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.38% (1 156.53 USD)
By Equity:
9.74% (90.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 197
BTCUSD 111
USDJPY 95
GBPUSD 54
NZDUSD 26
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -142
BTCUSD -96
USDJPY 76
GBPUSD 2
NZDUSD -64
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8.9K
BTCUSD -259K
USDJPY 2.2K
GBPUSD 7
NZDUSD -1K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +151.90 USD
Worst trade: -98 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +215.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageMarkets-Live 16
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.20 × 5
ICMarkets-Live03
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.65 × 1593
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
0.91 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.94 × 1637
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.22 × 9
LiteForex-ECN.com
1.58 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
FPTradingLLC-Live4
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
3.02 × 87
VantageInternational-Live 16
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
4.16 × 113
TradersWay-Live
6.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
7.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-8
8.14 × 124
RSGFinance-Live
9.42 × 43
ICMarketsSC-Live26
18.00 × 1
GrandCapital-Server
24.00 × 4
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

New AI EA incoming risk 3% per trading withdraw your money every month 

This stratery need using XM Ultra low account XM for profit

Register it here to get support https://www.xmvnmarket.com/referral?token=EuUnTW0GikJNpNDE9acNPQ



No reviews
2026.07.02 13:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.01 14:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.51% of days out of 195 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 18:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.29 11:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.04.15 01:22
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.11 18:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.10 13:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.08 23:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.04 09:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.04 06:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.03 12:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.02 00:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.27 12:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.04 17:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.02 10:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.30 13:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.30 12:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Better AI Trading
30 USD per month
-12%
0
0
USD
635
USD
33
100%
483
66%
15%
0.92
-0.46
USD
65%
1:200
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