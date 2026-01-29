Disclaimer

Trading Forex and other leveraged financial products is highly risky and can result in substantial losses. Trading in the market may not be suitable for everyone. You should be aware of all the risks and seek independent financial advice if you have any questions or concerns.

CFTC RULE 4.41. HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE ACTUAL EXECUTIONS, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. FURTHERMORE, BECAUSE TRADES HAVE NOT YET BEEN EXECUTED, RESULTS MAY UNDER-OR-OVER-COMPENSATED DUE TO THE POSSIBLE INFLUENCE OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY. SIMULATION TRADING PROGRAMS ARE PRIMARILY DEVELOPED BASED ON ANALYSIS OF PAST EVENTS. NO CLAIM IS MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSS SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.

The author of the signal hereby disclaims any liability associated with the use of this signal and/or information.