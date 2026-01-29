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Vasilii Apostolidi

Apostolidi auto test

Vasilii Apostolidi
Vasilii Apostolidi

Vasilii Apostolidi

4.2 (20)
Copy signals, forex signals, signals forex, copy traders
3 products 2 signals 4 topics 16 comments
0 reviews
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -39%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
104
Profit Trades:
80 (76.92%)
Loss Trades:
24 (23.08%)
Best trade:
115.60 RUB
Worst trade:
-536.93 RUB
Gross Profit:
8 146.01 RUB (10 712 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 083.31 RUB (15 658 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (1 544.65 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 544.65 RUB (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
26.60%
Max deposit load:
108.78%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.78
Long Trades:
45 (43.27%)
Short Trades:
59 (56.73%)
Profit Factor:
0.67
Expected Payoff:
-37.86 RUB
Average Profit:
101.83 RUB
Average Loss:
-503.47 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 528.73 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 528.73 RUB (3)
Monthly growth:
-6.93%
Annual Forecast:
-84.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 277.62 RUB
Maximal:
5 019.82 RUB (46.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.73% (5 019.82 RUB)
By Equity:
14.34% (1 371.75 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSDrfd 37
GBPUSDrfd 37
EURUSDrfd 30
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDrfd -18
GBPUSDrfd -48
EURUSDrfd 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDrfd -1.3K
GBPUSDrfd -3.7K
EURUSDrfd 77
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +115.60 RUB
Worst trade: -537 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 544.65 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 528.73 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

To minimize signal slippage, I recommend the Alfa-Forex broker:   https://apostolidi.ru/otkryt-torgovyj-schyot/


Disclaimer

Trading Forex and other leveraged financial products is highly risky and can result in substantial losses. Trading in the market may not be suitable for everyone. You should be aware of all the risks and seek independent financial advice if you have any questions or concerns.

CFTC RULE 4.41. HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE ACTUAL EXECUTIONS, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. FURTHERMORE, BECAUSE TRADES HAVE NOT YET BEEN EXECUTED, RESULTS MAY UNDER-OR-OVER-COMPENSATED DUE TO THE POSSIBLE INFLUENCE OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY. SIMULATION TRADING PROGRAMS ARE PRIMARILY DEVELOPED BASED ON ANALYSIS OF PAST EVENTS. NO CLAIM IS MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSS SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.

The author of the signal hereby disclaims any liability associated with the use of this signal and/or information.


No reviews
2026.08.04 01:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.27 15:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 12:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 11:07
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.09 14:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.09 12:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.08 09:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.02 22:53
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.01 18:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.01 15:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.25 18:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.15 13:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.14 17:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.16 02:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.11 14:29
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.03.26 15:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.18 17:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.06 14:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.06 09:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.7% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.09 13:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Apostolidi auto test
30 USD per month
-39%
0
0
USD
6.1K
RUB
42
100%
104
76%
27%
0.67
-37.86
RUB
47%
1:40
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