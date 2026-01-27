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Rizky Dwichandra Thanjaya

Rizky Dwi CT

Rizky Dwichandra Thanjaya
Rizky Dwichandra Thanjaya

Rizky Dwichandra Thanjaya

0 reviews
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -57%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
710
Profit Trades:
296 (41.69%)
Loss Trades:
414 (58.31%)
Best trade:
164.64 USD
Worst trade:
-140.44 USD
Gross Profit:
18 142.38 USD (1 237 209 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 417.73 USD (1 371 280 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (486.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
793.87 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
62.88%
Max deposit load:
23.27%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.58
Long Trades:
436 (61.41%)
Short Trades:
274 (38.59%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-3.20 USD
Average Profit:
61.29 USD
Average Loss:
-49.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-449.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-778.51 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
0.86%
Annual Forecast:
10.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 804.18 USD
Maximal:
3 936.39 USD (88.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.86% (3 936.39 USD)
By Equity:
8.89% (215.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 702
GBPJPY 8
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -2.2K
GBPJPY -51
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -130K
GBPJPY -3.9K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +164.64 USD
Worst trade: -140 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +486.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -449.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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ICMarketsSC-Live09
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To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Just for fun
No reviews
2026.03.09 15:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.05 13:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.04 18:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.03.03 06:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.02 03:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.85% of days out of 117 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.02 02:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.01 23:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.85% of days out of 117 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.24 01:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.20 09:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.93% of days out of 107 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.17 19:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.17 14:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.96% of days out of 104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.13 01:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.12 18:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.01% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.12 17:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.28 20:58
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Rizky Dwi CT
30 USD per month
-57%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
40
0%
710
41%
63%
0.88
-3.20
USD
78%
1:50
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