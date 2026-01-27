- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
710
Profit Trades:
296 (41.69%)
Loss Trades:
414 (58.31%)
Best trade:
164.64 USD
Worst trade:
-140.44 USD
Gross Profit:
18 142.38 USD (1 237 209 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 417.73 USD (1 371 280 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (486.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
793.87 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
62.88%
Max deposit load:
23.27%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.58
Long Trades:
436 (61.41%)
Short Trades:
274 (38.59%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-3.20 USD
Average Profit:
61.29 USD
Average Loss:
-49.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-449.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-778.51 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
0.86%
Annual Forecast:
10.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 804.18 USD
Maximal:
3 936.39 USD (88.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.86% (3 936.39 USD)
By Equity:
8.89% (215.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|702
|GBPJPY
|8
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-2.2K
|GBPJPY
|-51
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-130K
|GBPJPY
|-3.9K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +164.64 USD
Worst trade: -140 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +486.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -449.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXOpen-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
Just for fun
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-57%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
40
0%
710
41%
63%
0.88
-3.20
USD
USD
78%
1:50