- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 480
Profit Trades:
1 190 (80.40%)
Loss Trades:
290 (19.59%)
Best trade:
122.01 USD
Worst trade:
-237.00 USD
Gross Profit:
4 485.01 USD (183 836 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 617.26 USD (161 127 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (60.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
259.30 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
44.37%
Max deposit load:
27.28%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.19
Long Trades:
808 (54.59%)
Short Trades:
672 (45.41%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.09 USD
Average Profit:
3.77 USD
Average Loss:
-15.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-38.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-438.09 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-33.31%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
246.35 USD
Maximal:
711.67 USD (73.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.13% (711.67 USD)
By Equity:
22.58% (185.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|821
|XAUUSD
|659
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|90
|XAUUSD
|-222
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|14K
|XAUUSD
|9K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +122.01 USD
Worst trade: -237 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 8
|
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.18 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.20 × 10
|
Exness-Real17
|0.25 × 4
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.33 × 3
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.48 × 33
|
VantageMarkets-Live 11
|0.71 × 473
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|0.87 × 288
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|1.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|1.15 × 33
|
Axi-US06-Live
|1.65 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.71 × 7
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.75 × 4
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|2.10 × 512
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-26%
0
0
USD
USD
381
USD
USD
28
99%
1 480
80%
44%
0.97
-0.09
USD
USD
73%
1:500