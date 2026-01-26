The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN-2 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live08 0.00 × 8 FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server 0.00 × 1 BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 EGlobalTrade-Classic3 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real9 0.00 × 6 Pepperstone-Edge01 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live5 0.00 × 1 DooPrime-Live 2 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN 0.18 × 40 ICMarketsSC-Live11 0.20 × 10 Exness-Real17 0.25 × 4 AxioryAsia-02Live 0.33 × 3 GoMarkets-Real 10 0.48 × 33 VantageMarkets-Live 11 0.71 × 473 VantageInternational-Live 11 0.87 × 288 ICMarketsSC-Live22 1.00 × 7 Pepperstone-Edge02 1.00 × 1 Alpari-Pro.ECN2 1.15 × 33 Axi-US06-Live 1.65 × 69 ICMarketsSC-Live15 1.71 × 7 ThreeTrader-Live 1.75 × 4 TradingProInternational-Live 2 1.79 × 19 ICMarketsSC-Live20 2.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN-3 2.10 × 512 39 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor