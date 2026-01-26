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Aleksandr Andreev

XScalpPro500

Aleksandr Andreev
Aleksandr Andreev

Aleksandr Andreev

0 reviews
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -26%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 480
Profit Trades:
1 190 (80.40%)
Loss Trades:
290 (19.59%)
Best trade:
122.01 USD
Worst trade:
-237.00 USD
Gross Profit:
4 485.01 USD (183 836 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 617.26 USD (161 127 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (60.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
259.30 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
44.37%
Max deposit load:
27.28%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.19
Long Trades:
808 (54.59%)
Short Trades:
672 (45.41%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.09 USD
Average Profit:
3.77 USD
Average Loss:
-15.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-38.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-438.09 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-33.31%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
246.35 USD
Maximal:
711.67 USD (73.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.13% (711.67 USD)
By Equity:
22.58% (185.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 821
XAUUSD 659
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 90
XAUUSD -222
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 14K
XAUUSD 9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +122.01 USD
Worst trade: -237 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 8
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.18 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.20 × 10
Exness-Real17
0.25 × 4
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.48 × 33
VantageMarkets-Live 11
0.71 × 473
VantageInternational-Live 11
0.87 × 288
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.15 × 33
Axi-US06-Live
1.65 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.71 × 7
ThreeTrader-Live
1.75 × 4
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
2.10 × 512
39 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.28 01:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.24 13:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.67% of days out of 150 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.24 08:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.24 02:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.67% of days out of 150 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.23 05:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.22 17:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.22 04:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 20:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 19:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.10 16:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.10 04:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.09 16:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.03 04:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.78% of days out of 129 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.06 10:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.25 12:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.23 01:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.20 15:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.20 15:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.02.20 07:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.19 17:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XScalpPro500
30 USD per month
-26%
0
0
USD
381
USD
28
99%
1 480
80%
44%
0.97
-0.09
USD
73%
1:500
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