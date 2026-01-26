Gold Whale Hunter (Smart AI Core)

🤖 The "Gold Whale" Engine Gold Whale Hunter is driven by a proprietary Automated Trend Recognition Engine, designed strictly for XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike static indicators that fail in changing markets, our logic focuses on Money Flow Liquidity and Market Structure Depth. It doesn't just "trade"; it identifies.

Auto-Recognition: The core logic automatically identifies various Gold trend patterns. It distinguishes between a "Real Trend" and "Market Noise", adjusting its aggression accordingly.

Liquidity Logic: We ignore retail patterns. The system hunts for significant momentum shifts driven by major Money Flow.

🛡️ Smart Risk Control (Safety First) We prioritize capital preservation over reckless gambling.

NO Martingale, NO Grid: We never fight the market. Every trade is independent.

Hard Protection: A fixed Stop Loss (Hard SL) and Take Profit are set instantly upon entry.

Asymmetric Risk: We target high-quality setups where the potential reward is 4x the risk.

Volatility Filter: The system intelligently stays flat (no trade) during dangerous, low-liquidity environments.

✅ Recommended Broker To ensure execution precision, a broker with extremely low spreads is a must. This ensures your account stays perfectly synchronized with the signal. I highly recommend using IC Markets. Open Account: https://icm-cn-asia.com/?camp=88882

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