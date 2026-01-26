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Lu Li

Gold Whale Hunter

Lu Li
Lu Li

Lu Li

Algorithmic Trader & Quantitative Analyst
I specialize in developing high-probability automated trading systems for the Forex and Gold markets. My trading philosophy is grounded in mathematics, not luck.
My Core Philosophy: "In Math We Trust. In Trend We Profit."
My Trading Style:
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 32%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
190
Profit Trades:
118 (62.10%)
Loss Trades:
72 (37.89%)
Best trade:
94.40 USD
Worst trade:
-109.64 USD
Gross Profit:
1 983.25 USD (198 160 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 741.47 USD (173 625 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (131.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
131.68 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
17.85%
Max deposit load:
3.33%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.80
Long Trades:
96 (50.53%)
Short Trades:
94 (49.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
1.27 USD
Average Profit:
16.81 USD
Average Loss:
-24.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-122.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-175.01 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-11.31%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
45.48 USD
Maximal:
301.19 USD (24.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.16% (272.82 USD)
By Equity:
9.74% (109.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 190
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 242
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 25K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +94.40 USD
Worst trade: -110 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +131.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -122.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Gold Whale Hunter (Smart AI Core)

🤖 The "Gold Whale" Engine Gold Whale Hunter is driven by a proprietary Automated Trend Recognition Engine, designed strictly for XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike static indicators that fail in changing markets, our logic focuses on Money Flow Liquidity and Market Structure Depth. It doesn't just "trade"; it identifies.

  • Auto-Recognition: The core logic automatically identifies various Gold trend patterns. It distinguishes between a "Real Trend" and "Market Noise", adjusting its aggression accordingly.

  • Liquidity Logic: We ignore retail patterns. The system hunts for significant momentum shifts driven by major Money Flow.

🛡️ Smart Risk Control (Safety First) We prioritize capital preservation over reckless gambling.

  • NO Martingale, NO Grid: We never fight the market. Every trade is independent.

  • Hard Protection: A fixed Stop Loss (Hard SL) and Take Profit are set instantly upon entry.

  • Asymmetric Risk: We target high-quality setups where the potential reward is 4x the risk.

  • Volatility Filter: The system intelligently stays flat (no trade) during dangerous, low-liquidity environments.

✅ Recommended Broker To ensure execution precision, a broker with extremely low spreads is a must. This ensures your account stays perfectly synchronized with the signal. I highly recommend using IC Markets. Open Account: https://icm-cn-asia.com/?camp=88882

💡 Subscription Advice

  • Min Balance: $500 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500

  • VPS: MQL5 VPS is recommended.

No reviews
2026.07.30 16:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.30 06:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.26 04:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.25 11:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.06 15:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.04 06:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.03 11:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.17 11:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.02.16 08:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.16 05:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.15 03:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.28 04:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.28 03:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.28 02:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.28 01:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.28 00:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.26 13:22
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.26 13:22
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.26 12:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.26 12:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Whale Hunter
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
28
97%
190
62%
18%
1.13
1.27
USD
26%
1:500
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