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Sergio Alonso Montolio

Anchorage

Sergio Alonso Montolio
Sergio Alonso Montolio

Sergio Alonso Montolio

0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
658
Profit Trades:
330 (50.15%)
Loss Trades:
328 (49.85%)
Best trade:
350.86 EUR
Worst trade:
-243.25 EUR
Gross Profit:
9 305.83 EUR (278 791 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 688.56 EUR (255 797 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (967.38 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
967.38 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
83.53%
Max deposit load:
7.33%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.61
Long Trades:
433 (65.81%)
Short Trades:
225 (34.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.94 EUR
Average Profit:
28.20 EUR
Average Loss:
-26.49 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-312.26 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-327.52 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.12%
Annual Forecast:
-1.46%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
595.82 EUR
Maximal:
1 004.47 EUR (4.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.06% (893.05 EUR)
By Equity:
1.04% (110.09 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SP500 194
NZDUSD 92
GDAXI 78
XAUUSD 66
USDJPY 66
GBPJPY 47
USDCAD 31
EURUSD 26
USDCHF 23
AUDJPY 22
EURCHF 13
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SP500 190
NZDUSD -439
GDAXI -86
XAUUSD 622
USDJPY 598
GBPJPY -144
USDCAD 158
EURUSD 110
USDCHF 269
AUDJPY -340
EURCHF -232
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SP500 2.7K
NZDUSD 5
GDAXI -7.9K
XAUUSD 28K
USDJPY 2.3K
GBPJPY 491
USDCAD 1.1K
EURUSD 735
USDCHF 940
AUDJPY -4.4K
EURCHF -927
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +350.86 EUR
Worst trade: -243 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +967.38 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -312.26 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.21 × 14
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.90 × 406
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.40 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
Darwinex-Live
1.62 × 2403
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.00 × 4
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
2.67 × 3
23 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
A systematic, multi-asset portfolio designed for consistency and capital preservation.
Trades diversified markets with predefined risk parameters and strict drawdown control, aiming for stable performance across different market conditions.
No reviews
2026.03.26 01:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.02 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.01 23:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.27 04:51
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.25 10:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.24 00:31
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.25 09:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Anchorage
50 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
20K
EUR
30
98%
658
50%
84%
1.07
0.94
EUR
6%
1:200
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