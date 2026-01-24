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Ivan Aza Gutierrez

QxPro AlgoMatic Trading

Ivan Aza Gutierrez
Ivan Aza Gutierrez

Ivan Aza Gutierrez

0 reviews
Reliability
73 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39.99 USD per month
growth since 2025 9%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 966
Profit Trades:
1 036 (52.69%)
Loss Trades:
930 (47.30%)
Best trade:
1 434.81 USD
Worst trade:
-944.63 USD
Gross Profit:
91 717.58 USD (913 782 pips)
Gross Loss:
-82 825.76 USD (756 709 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (1 996.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 294.30 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
78.81%
Max deposit load:
25.94%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.15
Long Trades:
1 293 (65.77%)
Short Trades:
673 (34.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
4.52 USD
Average Profit:
88.53 USD
Average Loss:
-89.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 029.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 613.92 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
3.31%
Annual Forecast:
40.21%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 929.00 USD
Maximal:
7 714.87 USD (6.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.88% (7 659.52 USD)
By Equity:
3.95% (4 223.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GDAXI 497
XAUUSD 320
USDJPY 296
NDX 189
SP500 138
GBPJPY 126
EURUSD 107
EURGBP 103
EURJPY 65
USDCAD 47
AUDUSD 31
USDCHF 22
WS30 20
GBPUSD 5
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GDAXI -1.2K
XAUUSD 2.6K
USDJPY 6.1K
NDX 2.8K
SP500 -118
GBPJPY -119
EURUSD -409
EURGBP 276
EURJPY 972
USDCAD -461
AUDUSD -367
USDCHF -838
WS30 -518
GBPUSD 263
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GDAXI 32K
XAUUSD 86K
USDJPY 18K
NDX 17K
SP500 801
GBPJPY 4.6K
EURUSD -599
EURGBP 984
EURJPY 1.7K
USDCAD -769
AUDUSD -1.3K
USDCHF -1.5K
WS30 138
GBPUSD 874
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 434.81 USD
Worst trade: -945 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 996.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 029.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 7
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.03 × 160
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.06 × 448
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
Darwinex-Live
1.25 × 3332
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.33 × 6
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.33 × 6
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Welcome to the JJTI DarwinexZero portfolio, an algorithmic copy trading solution managed by QXPro AlgoMatic Trading. This portfolio combines trading bots developed in SQX with institutional validation through synthetic data, maximum robustness tests, and advanced risk analysis.

Key Features:

  • Total return since inception: +19.48% (since April 2025)

  • Last 6 months return: +25.19%

  • Darwinex Rating: 88.55/100 (active DarwinIA SILVER)

  • Assets under management: €65,000

  • Executed trades: 1,345 with 53.61% win rate

Risk Management:

  • Maximum VaR (Value at Risk): 4.67%

  • Minimum VaR: 2.01%

  • Maximum historical drawdown: -14.37%

  • Profit factor: 1.19

  • Payoff ratio: 1.03

Investment Advantages:

  • Strategies validated with institutional robustness tests

  • Validation using synthetic data to ensure consistency

  • Independent risk management by Darwinex engine

  • Diversified trading in Index CFDs (45.13% of total)

  • Best performance during European session: +15.84% cumulative

Future Projection:
With a rating above 88 points and a historical position in the top #57 of DarwinIA SILVER, JJTI demonstrates consistency and scalability. The institutional validation methodology and robustness analysis ensure adaptability to different market conditions, projecting sustainable medium to long-term growth.

https://www.darwinexzero.com/es/darwin/JJTI/performance


No reviews
2026.01.24 14:37
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 1.61% of days out of 310 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
QxPro AlgoMatic Trading
39.99 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
109K
USD
73
98%
1 966
52%
79%
1.10
4.52
USD
7%
1:200
Copy

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