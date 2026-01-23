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Oleg Gumarov

Multy

Oleg Gumarov
Oleg Gumarov

Oleg Gumarov

0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 82%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
465
Profit Trades:
377 (81.07%)
Loss Trades:
88 (18.92%)
Best trade:
13.89 USD
Worst trade:
-51.09 USD
Gross Profit:
2 479.72 USD (191 156 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 951.81 USD (138 369 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (188.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
188.66 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
111.47%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
1.29
Long Trades:
231 (49.68%)
Short Trades:
234 (50.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
1.14 USD
Average Profit:
6.58 USD
Average Loss:
-22.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-211.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-211.03 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
4.07%
Annual Forecast:
49.41%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
164.84 USD
Maximal:
410.05 USD (111.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.76% (410.05 USD)
By Equity:
43.09% (638.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDrfd 193
NZDUSDrfd 166
EURUSDrfd 106
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDrfd -159
NZDUSDrfd 477
EURUSDrfd 210
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDrfd 5.9K
NZDUSDrfd 21K
EURUSDrfd 26K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.89 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +188.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -211.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 13:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.07 12:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.29 20:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.29 19:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.26 13:51
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.23 09:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 16:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.09 06:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.06 17:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.23 14:39
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.59% of days out of 196 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.18 10:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.07 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.07 15:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.07 14:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.07 10:47
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.07 08:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.06 23:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.06 22:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.06 21:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.06 19:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Multy
30 USD per month
82%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
35
87%
465
81%
100%
1.27
1.14
USD
43%
1:40
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