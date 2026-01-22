- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 982
Profit Trades:
822 (41.47%)
Loss Trades:
1 160 (58.53%)
Best trade:
1 610.40 USD
Worst trade:
-1 340.09 USD
Gross Profit:
174 295.32 USD (3 741 822 pips)
Gross Loss:
-161 929.45 USD (3 557 143 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (2 334.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 706.30 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
91.77%
Max deposit load:
19.67%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.12
Long Trades:
1 207 (60.90%)
Short Trades:
775 (39.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
6.24 USD
Average Profit:
212.04 USD
Average Loss:
-139.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
38 (-3 295.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 798.35 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
4.78%
Annual Forecast:
57.99%
Algo trading:
9%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 419.97 USD
Maximal:
11 026.97 USD (45.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.93% (10 839.38 USD)
By Equity:
7.23% (769.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1920
|NQ100.R
|55
|GBPJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|12K
|NQ100.R
|546
|GBPJPY
|-41
|CHFJPY
|37
|AUDJPY
|37
|EURJPY
|-41
|USDJPY
|-40
|CADJPY
|-40
|NZDJPY
|37
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|147K
|NQ100.R
|39K
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|AUDJPY
|1K
|EURJPY
|-1K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 610.40 USD
Worst trade: -1 340 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 334.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 295.57 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 11
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 18
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
USD
9.7K
USD
USD
41
9%
1 982
41%
92%
1.07
6.24
USD
USD
39%
1:50