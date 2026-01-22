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Johan

Udin dan Ucok gabung

Johan
Johan

Johan

I’m EA, an EA active trader focused on XAUUSD and major forex pairs.
My trading is manual, transparent, and risk-controlled — no bots, no hype.
Each position is managed with 2–5% Portfolio risk (total exposure),targeting steady, compounding growth.
0 reviews
Reliability
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 982
Profit Trades:
822 (41.47%)
Loss Trades:
1 160 (58.53%)
Best trade:
1 610.40 USD
Worst trade:
-1 340.09 USD
Gross Profit:
174 295.32 USD (3 741 822 pips)
Gross Loss:
-161 929.45 USD (3 557 143 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (2 334.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 706.30 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
91.77%
Max deposit load:
19.67%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.12
Long Trades:
1 207 (60.90%)
Short Trades:
775 (39.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
6.24 USD
Average Profit:
212.04 USD
Average Loss:
-139.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
38 (-3 295.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 798.35 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
4.78%
Annual Forecast:
57.99%
Algo trading:
9%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 419.97 USD
Maximal:
11 026.97 USD (45.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.93% (10 839.38 USD)
By Equity:
7.23% (769.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1920
NQ100.R 55
GBPJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
EURJPY 1
USDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 12K
NQ100.R 546
GBPJPY -41
CHFJPY 37
AUDJPY 37
EURJPY -41
USDJPY -40
CADJPY -40
NZDJPY 37
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 147K
NQ100.R 39K
GBPJPY -1K
CHFJPY 1K
AUDJPY 1K
EURJPY -1K
USDJPY -1K
CADJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 610.40 USD
Worst trade: -1 340 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 334.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 295.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 22
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 11
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 18
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
297 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.04.17 13:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.09 15:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.27 10:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.19 07:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.7% of days out of 142 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.19 01:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.18 13:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.18 12:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.71% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.17 03:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.16 00:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.15 23:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.72% of days out of 139 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.11 14:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.03 15:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.11 10:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.22 22:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.16% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.22 11:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Udin dan Ucok gabung
30 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
9.7K
USD
41
9%
1 982
41%
92%
1.07
6.24
USD
39%
1:50
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