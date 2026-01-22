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Man Ngai Wong

PER DAY

Man Ngai Wong
Man Ngai Wong

Man Ngai Wong

0 reviews
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 -53%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10 805
Profit Trades:
8 973 (83.04%)
Loss Trades:
1 832 (16.96%)
Best trade:
87.57 USD
Worst trade:
-226.44 USD
Gross Profit:
12 101.59 USD (200 159 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 691.12 USD (134 547 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
212 (33.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
539.65 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
16.33%
Max deposit load:
96.86%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
38 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.46
Long Trades:
5 576 (51.61%)
Short Trades:
5 229 (48.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.13 USD
Average Profit:
1.35 USD
Average Loss:
-5.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
123 (-261.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 495.76 USD (46)
Monthly growth:
-83.30%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
528.36 USD
Maximal:
3 069.58 USD (59.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
90.26% (3 069.58 USD)
By Equity:
35.17% (421.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 7913
EURUSD 2892
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 1.9K
EURUSD -532
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 62K
EURUSD 4.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +87.57 USD
Worst trade: -226 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 46
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -261.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
GerchikCo-Live
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.17 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.48 × 120
EGlobal-Cent6
0.50 × 12
Tickmill-Live04
0.52 × 677
TitanFX-01
0.55 × 77
RoboForex-Prime
0.69 × 2064
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.73 × 105
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 6
AMarkets-Real
1.05 × 39
AxiTrader-US07-Live
1.08 × 121
Darwinex-Live
1.16 × 155
33 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 17:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.30 16:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.26 14:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 20:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 19:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.06 12:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.06 11:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.26 09:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.25 17:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.25 16:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.25 12:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.03 11:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.03 09:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.03 08:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.28 15:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.28 11:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.26 16:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.26 15:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PER DAY
999 USD per month
-53%
0
0
USD
354
USD
28
99%
10 805
83%
16%
1.13
0.13
USD
90%
1:300
Copy

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