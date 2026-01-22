- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
10 805
Profit Trades:
8 973 (83.04%)
Loss Trades:
1 832 (16.96%)
Best trade:
87.57 USD
Worst trade:
-226.44 USD
Gross Profit:
12 101.59 USD (200 159 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 691.12 USD (134 547 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
212 (33.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
539.65 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
16.33%
Max deposit load:
96.86%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
38 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.46
Long Trades:
5 576 (51.61%)
Short Trades:
5 229 (48.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.13 USD
Average Profit:
1.35 USD
Average Loss:
-5.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
123 (-261.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 495.76 USD (46)
Monthly growth:
-83.30%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
528.36 USD
Maximal:
3 069.58 USD (59.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
90.26% (3 069.58 USD)
By Equity:
35.17% (421.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|7913
|EURUSD
|2892
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|-532
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|62K
|EURUSD
|4.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +87.57 USD
Worst trade: -226 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 46
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -261.58 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
GerchikCo-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.17 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.48 × 120
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|0.50 × 12
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.52 × 677
|
TitanFX-01
|0.55 × 77
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.69 × 2064
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.73 × 105
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.00 × 6
|
AMarkets-Real
|1.05 × 39
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|1.08 × 121
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.16 × 155
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
-53%
0
0
USD
USD
354
USD
USD
28
99%
10 805
83%
16%
1.13
0.13
USD
USD
90%
1:300