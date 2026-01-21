- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
347
Profit Trades:
190 (54.75%)
Loss Trades:
157 (45.24%)
Best trade:
33.92 USD
Worst trade:
-11.85 USD
Gross Profit:
605.72 USD (6 067 127 pips)
Gross Loss:
-464.48 USD (4 631 297 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (10.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.92 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
93.51%
Max deposit load:
2.19%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.24
Long Trades:
347 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
0.41 USD
Average Profit:
3.19 USD
Average Loss:
-2.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-20.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.99 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.04%
Annual Forecast:
24.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
33.31 USD (13.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.53% (26.08 USD)
By Equity:
5.15% (12.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|347
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|141
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|1.4M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +33.92 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
TRADE ON US30 (INVESTING EA)
No martingale, grid, or other dangerous method, only one position at the time.
This robot is designed to invest in indexes, and achieve stable growth.
US30 BACKTEST DATA FROM 2014-2025
===================================
TOTAL TRADES : 2976
LOT : 0.01
INITIAL DEPOSIT : $150
TOTAL NET PROFIT : $406
WIN RATE : 53%
LARGEST PROFIT TRADE : $33.92
LARGEST LOSS TRADE : -$26.5
PROFIT FACTOR : 1.13
MAXIMAL DRAWDOWN BY BALANCE : -$115
MAXIMAL CONSECUTIVE PROFIT : 3X($42.81)
MAXIMAL CONSECUTIVE LOSS : 4X(-$43.99)
AVERAGE PROFIT TRADE : $2.2
AVERAGE LOSS TRADE : -$2.1
AVERAGE CONSECUTIVE PROFIT : 2X
AVERAGE CONSECUTIVE LOSS : 2X
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
91%
0
0
USD
USD
301
USD
USD
70
100%
347
54%
94%
1.30
0.41
USD
USD
14%
1:500