The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live08 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 2 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor