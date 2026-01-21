SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PBX QT Beta1
KITTINU MUAYTENG

PBX QT Beta1

KITTINU MUAYTENG
KITTINU MUAYTENG

KITTINU MUAYTENG

0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 29%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 340
Profit Trades:
929 (39.70%)
Loss Trades:
1 411 (60.30%)
Best trade:
37.71 USD
Worst trade:
-36.66 USD
Gross Profit:
10 741.37 USD (818 248 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 917.31 USD (735 910 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (164.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
164.89 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
6.30%
Max deposit load:
3.44%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
85
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.48
Long Trades:
1 199 (51.24%)
Short Trades:
1 141 (48.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.35 USD
Average Profit:
11.56 USD
Average Loss:
-7.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
32 (-122.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-194.74 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-1.01%
Annual Forecast:
-15.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
76.96 USD
Maximal:
555.80 USD (17.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.51% (555.80 USD)
By Equity:
1.38% (41.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2340
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 824
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 82K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +37.71 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +164.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -122.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
4.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
16.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live26
18.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

%Edge 9.1 /trade


contact : pbx@168cmhk.co 

www.168cmhk.co

Welcome strategic partners


No reviews
2026.08.07 06:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 17:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 04:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 05:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 18:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 05:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 13:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 12:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 11:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 10:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 00:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 16:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 11:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 08:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 16:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 16:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 07:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.10 08:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.09 14:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.06 13:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PBX QT Beta1
999 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
30
100%
2 340
39%
6%
1.08
0.35
USD
18%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.