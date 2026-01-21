- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 340
Profit Trades:
929 (39.70%)
Loss Trades:
1 411 (60.30%)
Best trade:
37.71 USD
Worst trade:
-36.66 USD
Gross Profit:
10 741.37 USD (818 248 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 917.31 USD (735 910 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (164.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
164.89 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
6.30%
Max deposit load:
3.44%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
85
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.48
Long Trades:
1 199 (51.24%)
Short Trades:
1 141 (48.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.35 USD
Average Profit:
11.56 USD
Average Loss:
-7.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
32 (-122.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-194.74 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-1.01%
Annual Forecast:
-15.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
76.96 USD
Maximal:
555.80 USD (17.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.51% (555.80 USD)
By Equity:
1.38% (41.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2340
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|824
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|82K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +37.71 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +164.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -122.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|4.05 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|5.75 × 79
|
TradersWay-Live
|13.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
|16.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|18.00 × 1
%Edge 9.1 /trade
contact : pbx@168cmhk.co
Welcome strategic partners
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
USD
2.8K
USD
USD
30
100%
2 340
39%
6%
1.08
0.35
USD
USD
18%
1:500