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Bakytzhan Aigelov

DramaOnTheRiver

Bakytzhan Aigelov
Bakytzhan Aigelov

Bakytzhan Aigelov

Exclusive Trading Conditions
Follow the link below to access lower spreads and reduced commission rates on Vantage Markets — only $6 per lot:
https://vigco.co/6ZvMNb
ref code - W95Mcv7a
0 reviews
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2026 -42%
VantageMarkets-Live 4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 501
Profit Trades:
645 (42.97%)
Loss Trades:
856 (57.03%)
Best trade:
283.14 USD
Worst trade:
-242.56 USD
Gross Profit:
16 757.19 USD (13 212 381 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 818.28 USD (10 500 142 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (190.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
606.35 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
71.94%
Max deposit load:
36.42%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.49
Long Trades:
932 (62.09%)
Short Trades:
569 (37.91%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.71 USD
Average Profit:
25.98 USD
Average Loss:
-20.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-703.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-893.63 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
50.72%
Annual Forecast:
615.35%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 158.95 USD
Maximal:
2 187.06 USD (223.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.48% (2 186.37 USD)
By Equity:
12.12% (53.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY+ 322
GER40ft.r 300
NAS100ft.r 263
BTCUSD 164
SP500ft.r 120
EURJPY+ 114
GBPUSD+ 91
XAUUSD+ 63
GBPJPY+ 36
JPN225ft 26
USDCHF+ 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY+ -1.7K
GER40ft.r -515
NAS100ft.r -103
BTCUSD 704
SP500ft.r -108
EURJPY+ 148
GBPUSD+ 91
XAUUSD+ 318
GBPJPY+ 76
JPN225ft 33
USDCHF+ -56
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY+ -2.6K
GER40ft.r -301K
NAS100ft.r 273K
BTCUSD 2.4M
SP500ft.r -15K
EURJPY+ 7.3K
GBPUSD+ 3.8K
XAUUSD+ 32K
GBPJPY+ 3.2K
JPN225ft 316K
USDCHF+ -476
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +283.14 USD
Worst trade: -243 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +190.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -703.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 64
VantageTradingLtd-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.58 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.67 × 12
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

EA: RangeTimer Pro
Risk Level: High

This signal operates with high-risk settings.
A high drawdown path may be part of achieving higher profit potential.

The system has been evaluated using Monte Carlo and bootstrap methods.

By subscribing, you accept the stated risk profile.


No reviews
2026.08.07 20:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.07 14:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.07 13:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 19:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 13:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.02 23:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.30 16:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.30 12:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 20:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 18:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 15:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.15 13:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.15 12:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.12 08:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.08 21:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.24 18:22
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.03.17 18:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.03.05 18:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.05 16:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.20 06:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DramaOnTheRiver
500 USD per month
-42%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
31
99%
1 501
42%
72%
0.94
-0.71
USD
86%
1:500
Copy

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