- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 501
Profit Trades:
645 (42.97%)
Loss Trades:
856 (57.03%)
Best trade:
283.14 USD
Worst trade:
-242.56 USD
Gross Profit:
16 757.19 USD (13 212 381 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 818.28 USD (10 500 142 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (190.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
606.35 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
71.94%
Max deposit load:
36.42%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
72
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.49
Long Trades:
932 (62.09%)
Short Trades:
569 (37.91%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.71 USD
Average Profit:
25.98 USD
Average Loss:
-20.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-703.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-893.63 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
50.72%
Annual Forecast:
615.35%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 158.95 USD
Maximal:
2 187.06 USD (223.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.48% (2 186.37 USD)
By Equity:
12.12% (53.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY+
|322
|GER40ft.r
|300
|NAS100ft.r
|263
|BTCUSD
|164
|SP500ft.r
|120
|EURJPY+
|114
|GBPUSD+
|91
|XAUUSD+
|63
|GBPJPY+
|36
|JPN225ft
|26
|USDCHF+
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY+
|-1.7K
|GER40ft.r
|-515
|NAS100ft.r
|-103
|BTCUSD
|704
|SP500ft.r
|-108
|EURJPY+
|148
|GBPUSD+
|91
|XAUUSD+
|318
|GBPJPY+
|76
|JPN225ft
|33
|USDCHF+
|-56
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY+
|-2.6K
|GER40ft.r
|-301K
|NAS100ft.r
|273K
|BTCUSD
|2.4M
|SP500ft.r
|-15K
|EURJPY+
|7.3K
|GBPUSD+
|3.8K
|XAUUSD+
|32K
|GBPJPY+
|3.2K
|JPN225ft
|316K
|USDCHF+
|-476
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +283.14 USD
Worst trade: -243 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +190.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -703.05 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
EA: RangeTimer Pro
Risk Level: High
This signal operates with high-risk settings.
A high drawdown path may be part of achieving higher profit potential.
The system has been evaluated using Monte Carlo and bootstrap methods.
By subscribing, you accept the stated risk profile.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
500 USD per month
-42%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
31
99%
1 501
42%
72%
0.94
-0.71
USD
USD
86%
1:500