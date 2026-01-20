The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live 0.00 × 11 PUPrime-Live 0.00 × 11 Exness-MT5Real3 0.00 × 64 VantageTradingLtd-Live 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 4 0.58 × 12 VantageInternational-Live 8 0.67 × 12 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor