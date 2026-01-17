- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2
Profit Trades:
2 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
11.54 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
16.35 USD (1 057 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (16.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.35 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.49
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
162.00
Long Trades:
2 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
109.00
Expected Payoff:
8.18 USD
Average Profit:
8.18 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
8.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.05 USD
Maximal:
0.10 USD (0.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDb
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDb
|16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDb
|1.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.54 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews