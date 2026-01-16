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Quan Hui Guo

HedGinG ENEJ B

Quan Hui Guo
Quan Hui Guo

Quan Hui Guo

本人是一个自由交易员，欢迎指导。
2 topics
0 reviews
Reliability
43 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 1 164%
ECMarkets-Live03
1:500

Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 251
Profit Trades:
751 (60.03%)
Loss Trades:
500 (39.97%)
Best trade:
70.90 USD
Worst trade:
-76.26 USD
Gross Profit:
4 279.70 USD (315 842 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 367.30 USD (241 537 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (26.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
152.44 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
96.95%
Max deposit load:
41.33%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
15.25
Long Trades:
610 (48.76%)
Short Trades:
641 (51.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
1.53 USD
Average Profit:
5.70 USD
Average Loss:
-4.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-17.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.26 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.44%
Annual Forecast:
45.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.25 USD
Maximal:
125.44 USD (9.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.79% (125.44 USD)
By Equity:
70.05% (633.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURNZD 635
EURJPY 616
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURNZD 990
EURJPY 922
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURNZD 48K
EURJPY 26K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +70.90 USD
Worst trade: -76 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

此账户创建于2025年10月08日！入金200U，出金700U！

This account was created on Oct 08, 2025! Deposit 200U, withdraw 700U!

No reviews
2026.08.07 17:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 15:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 14:48
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 04:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 02:00
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 22:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 21:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 23:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 09:47
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 22:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 13:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 09:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 14:35
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 09:34
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.26 22:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.26 21:53
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 17:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 16:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 07:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
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