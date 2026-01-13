SignalsSections
Chau Quang Nhan

NhanIT Scalping

Chau Quang Nhan
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 80 USD per month
growth since 2026 20%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
18 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
9.66 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
80.52 USD (379 949 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (80.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80.52 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.19
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.55%
Latest trade:
51 minutes ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
18 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
4.47 USD
Average Profit:
4.47 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 14
BTCUSDm 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 47
BTCUSDm 34
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 42K
BTCUSDm 338K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.66 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

2026.01.13 06:13
2026.01.13 06:13
