The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AxioryAsia-06Live 0.00 × 2 JAFX-Real3 0.00 × 10 XMGlobal-Real 17 0.00 × 2 ICTrading-Live31 0.00 × 41 FXCM-AUDReal01 0.00 × 2 MEXAtlantic-Real-4 0.00 × 4 TMGM.TradeMax-Live11 0.00 × 1 ThreeTraderLimited-Live02 0.00 × 5 NeptuneSecurities-Live 0.00 × 2 FXCM-USDReal02 0.00 × 2 PUPrime-Live 2 0.00 × 2 NationFXLLC-Real 0.00 × 1 TMGM.TradeMax-Live8 0.00 × 1 Forex.comUK-Live 114 0.00 × 2 OANDA-OGM Live-1 0.00 × 6 Axi-US12-Live 0.00 × 8 RangeMarkets-Real2 0.00 × 1 EagleFX-Live 0.00 × 1 OrbexGlobal-Live 0.00 × 1 SuperForex-Real 0.00 × 18 JustForex-Demo 0.00 × 2 CapitalInvestment-Live 2 0.00 × 1 JustForex-Live2 0.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real6 0.00 × 2 ATFXGM9-Live 0.00 × 1 537 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor