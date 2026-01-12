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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / WhieFX Investor Account 500K
Andi Arifin Wibowo

WhieFX Investor Account 500K

Andi Arifin Wibowo
Andi Arifin Wibowo

Andi Arifin Wibowo

0 reviews
Reliability
88 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 106%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 944
Profit Trades:
1 851 (62.87%)
Loss Trades:
1 093 (37.13%)
Best trade:
12 444.00 USD
Worst trade:
-3 654.00 USD
Gross Profit:
351 618.93 USD (1 299 894 pips)
Gross Loss:
-181 446.10 USD (1 408 598 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (1 884.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14 718.00 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
24.77%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
15.09
Long Trades:
1 617 (54.93%)
Short Trades:
1 327 (45.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
57.80 USD
Average Profit:
189.96 USD
Average Loss:
-166.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-9 190.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11 276.00 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
6.76%
Annual Forecast:
83.67%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 944.09 USD
Maximal:
11 276.00 USD (6.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
94.09% (9 190.42 USD)
By Equity:
61.88% (12 614.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1519
GBPUSD 390
USDJPY 324
EURUSD 304
GBPCAD 171
EURCAD 78
USDCHF 65
USDCAD 41
GBPAUD 15
XRPUSD 10
archived 7
GBPJPY 7
US100 5
BTCUSD 4
EURAUD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 13K
GBPUSD 75K
USDJPY 26K
EURUSD 22K
GBPCAD 17K
EURCAD 9.7K
USDCHF 6.7K
USDCAD 509
GBPAUD -75
XRPUSD 44
archived 2.3K
GBPJPY -28
US100 147
BTCUSD 3
EURAUD -970
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -355K
GBPUSD 13K
USDJPY 11K
EURUSD 9.6K
GBPCAD 6.5K
EURCAD 916
USDCHF 1.8K
USDCAD -6K
GBPAUD -3.4K
XRPUSD 53K
archived 0
GBPJPY -1.8K
US100 147K
BTCUSD 14K
EURAUD -135
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12 444.00 USD
Worst trade: -3 654 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 884.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9 190.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AxioryAsia-06Live
0.00 × 2
JAFX-Real3
0.00 × 10
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live31
0.00 × 41
FXCM-AUDReal01
0.00 × 2
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
0.00 × 1
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.00 × 5
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
FXCM-USDReal02
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 2
NationFXLLC-Real
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 1
Forex.comUK-Live 114
0.00 × 2
OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 6
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 8
RangeMarkets-Real2
0.00 × 1
EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 1
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
SuperForex-Real
0.00 × 18
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 2
CapitalInvestment-Live 2
0.00 × 1
JustForex-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 2
ATFXGM9-Live
0.00 × 1
537 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
EA Icarus Gold started on January 19, 2026 and EA AV Forex EU GU UJ and UCAD started on March 2, 2026.
No reviews
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged
2026.07.23 09:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.21 10:50
No swaps are charged
2026.07.21 10:50
No swaps are charged
2026.05.07 09:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.05 07:34
No swaps are charged
2026.05.05 07:34
No swaps are charged
2026.04.29 00:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.24 19:15
No swaps are charged
2026.04.24 19:15
No swaps are charged
2026.04.24 16:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.23 10:53
No swaps are charged
2026.04.23 10:53
No swaps are charged
2026.04.20 09:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.04.14 00:04
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.13 20:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.13 19:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.10 14:40
No swaps are charged
2026.04.10 14:40
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WhieFX Investor Account 500K
30 USD per month
106%
0
0
USD
600K
USD
88
95%
2 944
62%
100%
1.93
57.80
USD
94%
1:500
Copy

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