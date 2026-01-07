- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
45 (77.58%)
Loss Trades:
13 (22.41%)
Best trade:
350.30 USD
Worst trade:
-392.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 801.38 USD (16 023 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 178.44 USD (13 737 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (104.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
830.92 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.49%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.70
Long Trades:
43 (74.14%)
Short Trades:
15 (25.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
10.74 USD
Average Profit:
40.03 USD
Average Loss:
-90.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-885.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-885.64 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
1.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
885.64 USD (1.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
3.83% (2 208.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|54
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|56
|EURUSD
|211
|GBPCAD
|3
|GBPAUD
|350
|AUDUSD
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|EURUSD
|124
|GBPCAD
|20
|GBPAUD
|368
|AUDUSD
|16
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +350.30 USD
Worst trade: -392 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -885.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 133
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 23
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 10
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 33
|
FXDDMauritius-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 13
|
Markets.com-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 7
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 5
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
